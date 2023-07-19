Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

HEADLINES

AFL, once home to Dynamite and Crush, is returning to Colorado

Jul 19, 2023, 12:08 PM | Updated: 12:15 pm

Pat Bowlen Stan Kroenke John Elway...

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The AFL, or Arena Football League, is returning home to Colorado.

That news was announced on Tuesday, as the 16 cities / states that will get AFL teams were revealed. The league folded after the 2019 season in the wake of financial problems that plagued it for years, but is coming back.

Colorado has been home to two AFL teams over the teams. First, the Denver Dynamite from 1987-1991 and then the Colorado Crush from 2003-2008.

The Crush were owned by late Denver Broncos chairman Pat Bowlen, legendary QB John Elway and current Avalanche, Nuggets and Rapids owner Stan Kroenke. Elway also served as GM, leading them to a championship in 2005.

The Dynamite, who won the title in 1987, played at McNichols Sports Arena. The Crush called Pepsi Center (which is now known as Ball Arena) home. No formal announcement of where the new team will play their games has been made yet, but Ball Arena seems like a logical choice.

“We are extremely proud to share the initial markets that will serve as the foundation of the new era of the Arena Football League,” AFL Commissioner Lee A. Hutton III said, according to TMZ.

Other markets to get teams include Austin, Chicago, Orlando, Philadelphia and St. Louis. Smaller cities like Salem, Oregon and Odessa, Texas are getting teams as well. You can see the full list at the end of the video above.

At this point, very few details are known on the new team that will call Colorado home. Who will own it? What will the name be?

Hopefully we’ll know that in more in the coming months, as the AFL is set to play a 10-game season beginning in April of 2024.

***

Headlines

Marvin Mims Jr....

Andrew Mason

How Broncos rookies can make an impact this season

The Broncos 2023 rookie class lacks first-round star power, but that doesn't mean it can't make an immediate impact.

15 hours ago

Deion Sanders...

Will Petersen

Report: Coach Prime needs another procedure, will miss media day

Deion Sanders underwent surgery in June to treat a blood clot; that is being described as "successful" and this a "routine follow-up"

15 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

In Power Rankings for next three years, ESPN not high on Broncos

"Experts" say the Denver Broncos are positioned at No. 19 in the NFL for 2023-2025, worried about the QB, front office and drafting

15 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Three things Russell Wilson must do during Broncos training camp

If the Broncos quarterback is going to turn things around this season, he needs to start by doing three things during training camp

15 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Nate Jackson

Russell Wilson’s workout in Boulder offers some troubling signs

The drills that Russell Wilson was doing during his workout at CU suggest that the quarterback hasn't learned from last year's problems

15 hours ago

Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell...

Andrew Mason

Is inside linebacker the Broncos’ most stacked position?

Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are back for more, but the Broncos' starting duo is backstopped well with quality behind them.

2 days ago

AFL, once home to Dynamite and Crush, is returning to Colorado