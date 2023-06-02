Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nuggets make a statement in Game 1 win against the Heat

Jun 1, 2023, 8:44 PM | Updated: 10:49 pm

Jamal Murray, NBA Finals...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

The oddsmakers loved the Nuggets, as Denver was a 9.0-point favorite in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. But not everyone in the basketball world was convinced, as the Heat were getting plenty of consideration from the national pundits.

While one game doesn’t make a series, the Nuggets did send a message in the opener. Denver rolled to a 104-93 victory, moving to within three wins of their first-even championship.

The Nuggets dominated from the outset. Denver led by nine at the end of the first quarter, 17 at halftime and 21 after three. The Heat made a couple of mini-runs, but it was never enough to make things interesting. The game was not as close as the final score might indicate.

But that’s not where the Nuggets most showed their dominance. That came on their all-around effort.

Not surprisingly, Nikola Jokic led the way. The two-time MVP had 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

But he wasn’t alone. Aaron Gordon got the Nuggets rolling scoring 12 first-quarter points on his way to 16 for the game. Jamal Murray finished with 26. Michael Porter Jr. had 14.

It didn’t seem to matter what the Heat took away. The Nuggets always had an answer.

The end result was a dominant performance. And Denver is now three wins away from a title.

***

Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr....

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets Game 1 win led by MPJ’s defense, yes he does that too

Whatever you thought Michael Porter Jr. would be, he's not—he's better and it's because he's a complete player for the Denver Nuggets

1 day ago

Ken Jeong...

Will Petersen

Celebrities at NBA Finals Game 1 include sports stars, movie stars

Shaq, Peyton Manning, Charles Barkley, Ken Jeong, Russell Wilson and others were spotted at Ball Arena for the first NBA Finals game in Denver

1 day ago

Peyton Manning Charles Barkley...

Will Petersen

It happened: Peyton Manning and Charles Barkley golfed in Denver

The former Broncos QB shared a photo of him and the NBA legend at Cherry Hills Country Club, a place where Manning is a member

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic Jamal Murray mural...

Will Petersen

Artist behind viral Nuggets mural shares cool video of his process

We're getting a better look behind the scenes of the Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray mural created by local artist "I am Detour" on Colfax

1 day ago

Michael Malone...

Nate Jackson

Pivoting from underdog to heavy favorite will challenge the Nuggets

Throughout the playoffs, the Nuggets have played the "disrespect" card, something that now is at play for the Heat

1 day ago

Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

How to watch the Denver Nuggets NBA Finals debut

The Nuggets are playing in their first-ever NBA Finals and it starts Thursday against the Heat, here's all the info you need to watch Game 1

1 day ago

Nuggets make a statement in Game 1 win against the Heat