Nuggets overcome adversity, take a 3-0 lead over the Lakers

With less than a minute to play in the game, the Lakers had shot 29 free throws, while the Nuggets had shot just 17. Nikola Jokic, a two-time MVP, went to the bench with seven minutes to go in the third quarter on a fantom foul call. And Los Angeles didn’t commit a single foul until nine minutes into the third period.

It’s not hard to see the pattern. It’s not difficult to understand that the deck was stacked against the Nuggets.

It’s understandable. The league wants Los Angeles involved in as many games as possible. LeBron James and the Lakers are good for television ratings.

But Denver was too much for all of those factors. The overcame everything that was stacked against them.

In the end, the Nuggets walked away with a 119-108 victory. They now hold a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

There were plenty of heroes. Just pick a time and another one arose.

Jamal Murray had 30 points in the first half. Nikola Jokic finished with 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. contributed 14 points and 10 boards. Bruce Brown had 15 points off the bench.

The Nuggets are one win away from their first trip to the NBA Finals. They have four chances to notch that win.

Uncharted waters are ahead. That’s nothing new for this team.

***

