Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

On the verge of being swept, LeBron James has a message for the Lakers

May 20, 2023, 10:34 PM

LeBron James...

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

LOS ANGELES—LeBron James has only twice been swept in his storied NBA career and both instances occurred in the NBA Finals.

James has never been swept, he’s only once lost in the conference finals of his 12 trips. The league’s leading scorer, who has done the unthinkable time and time again in his career is now trying the impossible. No NBA team has overcome a 3-0 deficit and the 38-year-old James and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers have that task. The King needs to pull it off, in order to keep the Denver Nuggets from their first-ever trip to the NBA Finals.

The message James shared?

“We just gotta get one, one game at a time,” he said after the 119-108 Nuggets Game 3 win to push them ahead 3-0. “We can only focus on Game 4, get ready for Monday. We just gotta get one and it’s a one-game series for us.”

Only three teams in NBA history have come back from down 3-0 to even force a Game 7, 91 of the 110 series where a team was up 3-0 ended in Game 4. Denver has never swept a team, heck they’ve never even beaten the Lakers in the playoffs, failing seven times in the past.

“We still are (locked in), we’ll be upset and disappointed tomorrow when we watch the film,” James said. “It should still be there (the belief the season isn’t over,) I hope so. I still have that belief. My mindset is always locked in.”

“Of course, the only mindset (is making history,)” James said.

So it’s either Nuggets history or more LeBron history, those are the only two options as Miami and Boston await the west coast.

***

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic...

James Merilatt

Nuggets overcome adversity, take a 3-0 lead over the Lakers

Despite Los Angeles shooting more free throws, the two-time MVP being in foul trouble and other issues, Denver stepped up for a huge win

1 day ago

Andrew Cogliano...

Will Petersen

A few weeks after fracturing his neck, Andrew Cogliano goes to Nuggets game

It's a great sign that Cogliano was out and about, after he missed the Avalanche's Game 7 loss thanks to the horrific injury on a very sketchy hit

2 days ago

Jamal Murray...

Mike Evans

Nuggets ace championship test in monster Game 2 victory

On a night when they weren't supposed to win, Denver overcame everything being stacked against them to show they're a title-worthy team

2 days ago

Jamal Murray...

DMac

Salty Nuggets change the narrative, go up 2-0 on the talked-about team

Fueled by the fact that the national media was ignoring them, Denver went out in Game 2 and defied the odds to take a commanding lead

2 days ago

Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

How Jamal Murray’s magical fourth quarter was inspired by broadcasters

It was Jamal Murray's fourth career 20-point fourth quarter in the playoffs, the most of any player in the last 25 years across the league

2 days ago

LeBron James...

Jake Shapiro

LeBron knows the Lakers blew an opportunity, but sees chance for a comeback

Game 2 was there for the taking, but Los Angeles let it slip away; now, the No. 7 seed is in a 2-0 hole as they head back to southern California

3 days ago

On the verge of being swept, LeBron James has a message for the Lakers