Jeff Van Gundy on 104.3 The Fan: Jokic’s unselfishness key to Nuggets’ success

If you’ve watched Nikola Jokic for years or just for a few games, you know he’s unselfish.

The two-time MVP had 14 assists for the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals and is averaging a ridiculous 10.1 assists per game in the postseason. Remember, this man is a center.

Not only have local fans known this for quite some time, the basketball world is starting to plug in as well. ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy, who calls the games on the broadcast alongside Mike Breen and Mark Jackson, joined Schlereth and Evans on 104.3 The Fan on Thursday morning and raved about Denver’s big man.

“He gives up shots he could take to try to make his teammates more successful. I think he’s invested as much in their success as they are. And he’s as happy for their success as anyone. And when you have a best player who willingly and happily gives part of his game up for the betterment of the team… then you have something,” Van Gundy said. “It certainly sets a great tone because your best player is a giver and not a taker.”

That giving, not taking, has led Denver to a 9-3 postseason record so far. They’re seven wins away from their first ever championship, and Jokic is certainly the biggest reason why.

Van Gundy continued to heap praise on him, pointing out no other center has ever shared the ball this well — at least not one he’s watched play.

“You’d be hard pressed to find a more well-rounded offensive player at any position in the NBA. If you need him to post up his own guy with no help he can score one-on-one. We know he’s the best passing center I’ve ever seen. He’s shooting the three now,” Van Gundy said. “The scope of his offensive game is so versatile that he has an answer for any defender and any defense.”

The Lakers did hold Jokic to 0-2 shooting in the fourth quarter with two turnovers, as they made Game 1 a little too close for comfort. But The Joker still finished with an absurd 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists. If he can do that again throughout the series, there’s little doubt the Nuggets will advance.

Van Gundy also discussed Michael Porter Jr.’s growth, the national media narrative about the Lakers after Game 1 and plenty more.

