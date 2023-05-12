Five road trips that every Broncos fan should consider in 2023

The Broncos schedule is out. Their slate of nine home games and eight road tilts has been announced. As always, it features plenty of good opportunities to see Denver play, both at Empower Field and other venues.

Eight games away from the Mile High City provides some interesting road trip options for fans. If Broncos Country is looking to travel, there are some great destinations.

Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Miami are some top-flight spots. A lot of fun can be had in those locales, beyond just the NFL game.

Which destination makes for the best roadie, however? Well, that’s all about what else can be worked into the trip.

Here’s a look at the five best road trips on the Broncos slate:

***

NO. 1 – WEEK 3

Sept. 24 – Broncos at Dolphins

Who doesn’t want to head to South Beach? The football storylines are great, as the Broncos face off with Vic Fangio’s defense early in the season. But the sun and sand is the reason this one tops the list. Grab the Coppertone and head to the Sunshine State.

***

NO. 2 – WEEK 4

Oct. 1 – Broncos at Bears

Unfortunately, the Cubs are out of town this weekend, as is Notre Dame. But there are plenty of non-sports things to do in the Windy City prior to the game. Best of all, the first day of October makes for a time of year when the weather will be spot-on perfect in Chicago.

***

NO. 3 – WEEK 10

Nov. 13 – Broncos at Bills

Yikes! Mid-November in Buffalo. Who on earth would want to make that trip? Well, it’s definitely one for the diehards. But it’s also the perfect football experience. Bills Mafia will be fired up for a Monday night game, which will provide a wild scene. And a trip to western New York has to include some stormy weather.

***

NO. 4 – WEEK 6

Oct. 12 – Broncos at Chiefs

It’s a quick flight from Denver to Kansas City, so heading out the day of the game is doable for this Thursday night showdown. Then, stick around and enjoy all that K.C. has to offer on Friday and Saturday, hitting up some of the best BBQ joints in the entire country.

***

NO. 5 – WEEK 18

Jan. 6/7 – Broncos at Raiders

Vegas, baby! Vegas! That’s what this trip is all about. The NFL plays on both Saturday and Sunday that week, so whichever day doesn’t feature Broncos-Raiders will offer some good time in the sportsbook. Plus, extend the trip a day and watch the college football national championship game on Monday night.

***

Follow @jamesmerilatt