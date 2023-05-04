Close
More competition? Broncos giving XFL, ex-Cowboys QB a look

May 3, 2023, 8:35 PM | Updated: 8:38 pm

Ben DiNucci...

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

The Broncos didn’t draft a quarterback last weekend. They didn’t sign an undrafted rookie, either — although University of San Diego product Judd Erickson will receive a tryout at their upcoming rookie minicamp.

Erickson won’t be the only QB brought in for a tryout. But the other one has substantially more experience — including an NFL start.

That’s Ben DiNucci, who spent the last 11 weeks with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons. He led the league in completions, passing yards, attempts, touchdown passes —- and, yes, interceptions.

And now, the Broncos will give him a look with a tryout this month.

In addition to his aerial production in the XFL, DiNucci also ran for 305 yards and 3 touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

What’s more, his team made the playoffs. The Sea Dragons logged the XFL’s second-best record (7-3) before succumbing in a semifinal to the D.C. Defenders April 30.

The James Madison product detoured to the XFL after spending two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. A seventh-round pick in 2020, DiNucci played in three games for the Cowboys that season, making one start after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury and backup Andy Dalton went into the concussion protocol.

DiNucci completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards, no touchdowns and no picks in that lone start, a 23-9 loss at Philadelphia. Dalton returned to the lineup the following week, and DiNucci hasn’t thrown an NFL regular-season pass since then.

A year later, DiNucci spent the entire campaign on Dallas’ practice squad. The Cowboys waived him at the end of training camp last summer.

DiNucci is one of three XFL players set to receive tryouts later this month. San Antonio Brahmas running back Jacques Patrick and Houston Roughnecks edge rusher Trent Harris also scored invitations.

Harris led the XFL in sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (12.5), while Patrick ranked second in rushing yardage.

Denver has three quarterbacks under contract: Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and Jarrett Guarantano.

***

