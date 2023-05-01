COFFEE BREAK
Funeral
May 1, 2023, 12:15 PM
A funeral for the Colorado Avalanche season and a deep dive into the Phoenix Suns
Can the Avs live to fight another day? Plus what's the x-factor for the Nuggets in the Suns series? And who do the Broncos target tonight?
4 days ago
The Avalanche's backs are up against the wall, can they win the next two in a row to save their season? And what are the chances the Broncos trade up into the first round tonight?
5 days ago
Nuggets get the job done and the Avs play a pivotal Game 5 tonight, who ya got?
6 days ago
Are you still confident that the Avs will advance, even with the new Nichushkin news and can the Nuggets get the job done tonight?
7 days ago
Does it even matter that the Nuggets lost? Plus, is tonight's game a must-win for the Avs?
8 days ago
Can the Avalanche get back on track after going down in the series? And the Nuggets blow a 21-point but still get the W. Are we nervous about the game in Minnesota?
12 days ago