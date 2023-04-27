Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

MILE HIGH FOOTBALL

Mile High Football: April 27, 2023

Apr 27, 2023, 1:52 PM

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Mark talks potential draft day trades and Sean Payton’s history of success with developing late round draft picks.

Mile High Football

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after his team's ...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Football: April 21, 2023

Mark reacts to the lack of access provided to the media under Sean Payton, as well as his thoughts on Russell Wilson’s golf cart incident.

7 days ago

Sean Payton...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Football: April 13, 2023

Mark Schlereth shares some personal experiences with Sean Payton that make him excited for the future of the Denver Broncos.

15 days ago

Mile High Football: April 27, 2023