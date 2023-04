In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: did the Steelers trade for WR Allen Robinson give a roadmap for a potential Broncos trade of a wideout, ESPN’s latest mock draft has a familiar name being drafted for the Broncos, is Vikings RB Dalvin Cook going to be released and would Denver have interest, plus more!

Follow @CecilLammey