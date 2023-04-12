Close
DenverFan
NUGGETS

The Nuggets Round 1 schedule is out and they didn’t get the NBATV series

Apr 12, 2023, 1:21 PM

Nikola Jokic...

(Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The NBA released the Denver Nuggets Round 1 schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

And the team will be playing on the league’s major networks, not stuck with the dreaded “NBATV series.” The games also won’t be blacked out locally, according to a report from The Denver Post.

Who they’re playing in the first-round remains a mystery, but we now know the Nuggets start time and television placement in each of the first four games. We have dates should Round 1 go longer, but nothing else.

That means Denver’s game will get progressively early as the series goes, but nothing during the day. They’ll play at 8:30 p.m. MT for Game 1, 8:00 p.m. for Game 2 and 7:30 p.m. for Games 3 and 4. Three of the first four will be on TNT, with the other airing on ESPN.

Those contests could be in Minnesota, New Orleans or Oklahoma City depending on who emerges from the play-n tournament and grabs the No. 8 seed.

The Nuggets are the No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history, winning 53 games and earning homecourt advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs, depending on how far they go.

