Key Rockies starter heads to injured list, touted prospect called up

The worst fear for German Márquez appears to have been avoided but the Colorado Rockies starting pitcher is still headed to the Injured List.

As a subsequent roster move the Rockies have called up their 17th-best prospect Nolan Jones, who they acquired from Cleveland this offseason. Jones is a corner infielder and outfielder who is off to a hot start in Triple-A. Jones has six homers and 14 RBI in 10 games for the Isotopes and was the 36th-rated prospect in all of baseball entering last season. Jones made his big league debut for the Guardian last year and struggled through 28 games.

Meanwhile, the injury to Márquez could derail the Rockies because they lack rotation depth. After the big righty and then Kyle Freeland the backend of Colorado’s rotation is sketchy at best and there are no young players or depth pieces that will make up for Márquez’s production.

An MRI confirmed there was a strain in Márquez’s right arm but there was no major damage to his forearm.

Márquez left his third start of the season early on Monday and has a 4.41 ERA through 16.1 innings pitched with a 2-1 record.

“I hope I will be all right, just tightness,” Márquez said after the game.

Márquez left the game with 979 career strikeouts, six away from matching Jorge De La Rosa for the most in Rockies history. While his win moved him into third all-time on the Rockies franchise list.

The Rockies are already without important pitchers closer Daniel Bard, who is progressing through anxiety, and Antonio Senzatela, who is working back from a torn ACL.

On an individual level, this is a big season for Márquez. He is in the final season of a five-year, $43 million contract with a club option for 2024.

