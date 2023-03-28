NUGGETS
Nuggets fans troll Joel Embiid with hilarious signs on Monday night
Mar 27, 2023, 8:18 PM
(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
On Monday, it was announced that the much-anticipated MVP showdown between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid wouldn’t be happening. Embiid was skipping the Nuggets-Sixers game in Denver due to a sore calf.
That didn’t go over well. Embiid was roasted nationally for “ducking” Jokic. And at the game, Nuggets fans were lobbing good-natured jabs at the MVP candidate.
Well done, Nuggets Nation. Well done, indeed!
