Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
SPONSORED

Easily elevate your game day menu with an air fryer

Mar 24, 2023, 4:30 PM | Updated: 4:35 pm
Buffalo Wings...
Buffalo Wings
BY
Denver Sports

March and April hold many opportunities to host game-day gatherings, none of which are complete without good food and good company. If you are the go-to host who is looking for an easy way to elevate your menu, upgrading to an air fryer is one of the easiest ways to take your game time cooking to the next level.


Game day favorites like wings, fries and onion rings are just better when air fried.

Why switch to air fry?
Air fry is one of the hottest trends in appliances right now for good reason. It is a specific style of true convection that gets hotter and blows air faster than traditional convection ovens. This allows home cooks to create oven quality dishes, but at speeds that rival a microwave. Give your wings and fries the crispy crunch that your guests crave without the mess and unhealthy fat that comes with deep frying.

Countertop vs built-in air fryers
Air fryers come in two main styles, a stand alone appliance that sits on your countertop or a built-in range with air fry capabilities. There are pros and cons to each:

Benefits of a countertop air fryer
● Faster pre-heating due to smaller oven cavity
● Less energy consumption
● Easier to clean
● Lower price


Our first round pick: GE G90AAASSPSS

To buy this product now, click here

Benefits of a built-in range with air fry
● Removes clutter from your countertop by eliminating an appliance
● Significantly larger capacity than countertop models
● Extra features on high end models, like temperature probes and steam cooking


Our first round pick: Frigidaire Gallery FGEH3047VF

To buy this product now, click here

Whether you go with a countertop air fryer or a full sized range with air fry built in, your guests will love the extra crunch in your dishes and will appreciate that it doesn’t come with all the extra oil.

Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom is the nation’s largest independent discount appliance and mattress retailer with 1000s of appliances in-stock, a guarantee to beat big box sale prices and over 5,000 five-star reviews.

Shop more air-fry options, click here

See more great appliances on sale, click here

Find your nearest Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom, click here

Sponsored

Drop the Mike...
Mike Evans

After loss to the Steelers, the Broncos ship is taking on water

The last two weeks have shined a light on what ails the Broncos, setting up a must-win game when the Raiders roll into town this weekend
1 year ago
Drop the Mike...
Mike Evans

Allowing the doubters to have their day and other Broncos hot takes

Justin Simmons falls flat, Drew Lock needs a change of scenery, Noah Fant and Garett Bolles regress, Pat Shurmur's odd playcalling and more
1 year ago
Drop the Mike...
Mike Evans

After beatdown of the Jets, now it gets real for the Broncos

Denver was dominant in their win over New York on Sunday, setting the stage for a string of games that will determine if they're playoff-ready
2 years ago
Drop the Mike...
Mike Evans

Drop the Mike: Broncos fans shouldn’t be grumpy about 2-0

Yes, the opponents weren't very good, but there are a lot of positive takeaways in the first two wins, something Broncos Country needs to notice
2 years ago
Drop the Mike...
Mike Evans

Believe it or not, the Broncos game against the Giants is a must-win

The offseason in Denver has been all about changing the culture and creating positive vibes, good feelings that will go away with an early loss
2 years ago
Drop the Mike...
Mike Evans

The Broncos motivation for their quarterback choice is all wrong

At the most-important position in sports, Denver made a decision based on what might be better in the short-term, missing out on the big picture
2 years ago
Easily elevate your game day menu with an air fryer