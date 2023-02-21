Close
Feb 21, 2023, 7:05 AM | Updated: 7:09 am
Founded in 1983, Step Denver is a residential recovery program that helps men with no resources and nowhere else to turn take the first step toward recovery.

Built on a strong foundation that starts with our unique Peer Recovery Support Method, Step’s model is centered around the four pillars of sobriety, work, accountability, and community. This structure not only gives our men the skills they need to establish a life of sobriety but helps them rebuild their self-esteem, dignity, and ultimately become healthy, self-sufficient, contributing members of the community.

At Step, we’re not just helping people get sober – we’re helping men who have the gift of desperation save their own lives.

Find out more about Step Denver.

Step Denver