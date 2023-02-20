Patience is a virtue in the Broncos quest to fill out their coaching staff

On Sunday, we didn’t have NFL football for the first week in a long time. We won’t see NFL players in a game that counts until after Labor Day. We are officially in the offseason.

I like when the offseason gets here. There is no looking back now, it’s time to look forward and build the best team you possibly can for the 2023 season.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Get Back to Work, Rex

The Broncos have yet to name a defensive coordinator for Sean Payton’s staff. One of the most-qualified candidates is former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan. He’s currently an analyst at ESPN, but Adam Schefter tweeted on Sunday that Ryan would leave that position for the perfect fit in the NFL.

I’m sure Ryan makes a lot of money to be on TV and just be Rex Ryan. It’s a cush gig to be sure. I’m not saying he doesn’t work hard, but if he gets back into coaching then it’s time to get back to work. Especially for Payton’s staff, there is no room for anyone who doesn’t want to work hard or match the head coach’s work ethic.

I don’t need Ryan to be the big personality or fan favorite or media darling like he’s been in various stops around the NFL (or currently on ESPN). The Broncos need Ryan to prove he can make an already good defense even better. I’ve had too many sources with the Bills that told me Ryan did not show the same dedication that Sean McDermott now does as the head coach. I’ve heard too many stories about Ryan having “banker’s hours” and not putting in the work compared to what McDermott did when he was hired (after the Bills fired Ryan).

Former Jets and Bills HC and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan interviewed Saturday in Denver for the Broncos DC job. Ryan and former Broncos HC Vance Joseph are amongst a handful of candidates for the job; Ryan has told ESPN he would only leave the network “for the perfect… https://t.co/S0bWnxO4MZ pic.twitter.com/5Uyw6O8Oy2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2023

I think the Broncos are the perfect situation that Ryan is looking for. They have talent at all three levels of defense, and with the right amount of work they can be a great unit. In fact, if Ryan works the right way this defense could be among the best in the league. The Broncos are good; they just need Ryan to be insanely dedicated to his craft (which I believe he will be) if he gets the job.

***

Calm Down, Dude

Hot takes suck. Yeah, I said it…and it’s not any sort of hot take. I think today’s (over) reactionary world leads to a lot of bad opinions out there. It’s not just sports where these rush-to-judgement opinions proliferate, but I’ll stick to sports in this article. A hot take is just a weak take, and it’s often an opinion that lacks insight. Instead of going with historical data, fans and media alike will just run with the emotion of the situation.

Lighten up, Francis, and take some time when crafting a quality opinion. I must admit, during the search for a head coach, I wanted things to speed up. That was more for Shrine Bowl/Senior Bowl reasons, as I believe having a coach there to scout players with the GM is the best plan for any team in the NFL. However, I just wanted the Broncos to find the right guy. I have faith in the Walton-Penner group, and I believe they crushed it with the hiring of Payton.

Ryan may be the favorite to land the DC job in Denver, but he’s not the only candidate they’re considering for the position. Over the weekend, the Broncos also talked to Vance Joseph. In addition to considering their old head coach as DC under Payton, reports have surfaced that another candidate or two could emerge next week. It may be frustrating to some, but I just want the Broncos to find the right man for the job – like they did with Payton.

LOL at anyone getting IMPATIENT with #Broncos search for a defensive coordinator. just like their head coaching search, just find the RIGHT COACH for the job. @DenverSportsCom pic.twitter.com/TDAxcMJEGc — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) February 19, 2023

Finding the right coach is not like microwaving a hot pocket. I know everyone wants instant reaction, instant opinions, instant validation but that’s not the way the business of football works. The Broncos are taking their time, and you should all be okay with that.

***

How About… No?

It’s the draft season, and that means It’s time for pro comparisons for the college players coming into the NFL. I’m never one to shy away from the comparison game, and I think proper comparisons give people an idea of what a player can be if he plays up to his potential in the NFL. I know not everyone is going to be breaking down film, so a good comparison gets the average fan to understand the range of talent a player has – or could have – as a pro prospect.

However, there are some comparisons that just shouldn’t be made. We’re seeing that now with Alabama QB Bryce Young. There are some in the draftnik community who are saying that Young is a shorter version of Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes. That’s a comparison I won’t agree with. It’s not because Young lacks talent, but It’s because what makes Mahomes special is something you don’t see that often. The only quarterback I would compare Mahomes to (or Mahomes to him) is John Elway. If we’re not talking about Elway or Mahomes, then we’re not talking about a quarterback with that skill set. Mahomes, like Elway, is just a rare prospect.

Young is good, and he’s got the potential to be great, but I don’t see freakishly special like you did when Mahomes came out of Texas Tech in 2017. When Mahomes came out of college, I (like many) had a first-round grade on him, but Clemson’s Deshaun Watson was my no.1 quarterback. I only had two passers with top grades, but I gave Watson the edge because he played in a better conference and stood strong against tougher competition. I said Mahomes was the better improvisational player, and his upside was through the roof. However, Watson had high potential and began with a higher floor. As you can see, Mahomes has been a great fit with HC Andy Reid. That fit is something Young needs to acquire if he’s going to be great in the pros – not as good as Mahomes but a perennial Pro Bowl type of player.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay recently compared Alabama QB Byrce Young to Patrick Mahomes👀 "I’ve said it multiple times but he is Patrick Mahomes in a smaller body.” More: https://t.co/mA6DOOCkgH pic.twitter.com/hOaWYSyk3Y — On3 (@On3sports) February 17, 2023

He’s my favorite quarterback in this draft, and I believe there are two quarterbacks worth selecting with top-5 picks (Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is the other). I really like Young’s game, and as a passer he’s quite polished. In fact, there’s a polish to his arm talent that you don’t regularly see – and you certainly didn’t see last year in a “meh” 2022 draft class. Young is the best passer in this draft class, but I’m not making a Mahomes comparison.

***

The Problem with Comic Book Movies

I am a comic book nerd. I’m not ashamed of that fact, and I don’t think anyone should be ashamed of what interests them the most. It’s an old (and tired) opinion when others try to make fun of you for loving whatever interests you. For any old man that says I’m a nerd because of comic books or fantasy football, I say back “Well, I’m a car guy too and can rebuild and engine with my bare hands.” Somebody is not more manly than me because they think comic books are for dorks – and like I always say “get down how you get down.”

So, as an established and unabashed comic book nerd I can say with certainty that there is a problem with comic book movies today. I think we saw a sweet spot for the genre, and we were treated to some of the best ever made when something like “Avengers: Endgame” hit the big screen. Today, comic book movies are trying to recapture that magic but it’s not the same. Take for example the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and the reaction from the fans and critics alike.

This movie is being panned for not being good enough, and some are putting it near the bottom as one of the worst movies in the MCU. I’ve seen it, and why I don’t think it’s as bad as “Thor: Dark World” or “Iron Man 2” I was not impressed. I like some of Quantumania, but the whole movie seemed disjointed. At times, it was too rushed. Other times, the movie will bore even the biggest comic book fan to death. The one word I would use to describe Quantumania is – inconsistent. I believe, just like comic book legend Rob Liefeld, that the movies have lost their way because they’re not drawing as much from the rich source material of comic books.

Hot Take: Comic films are moving further from the celebrated source materials, making stories for movies without reflecting beloved comic book ingredients. The product is emptier as a result. Get back to adapting beloved comic books. — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 19, 2023

What did you think of the latest Ant-Man “Quantumania” movie? Hit me up on social networking and let me know!

***

