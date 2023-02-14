Close
DenverFan
NUGGETS

Denver Nuggets angry and bitter about NBA All-Star Game slights

Feb 14, 2023, 2:38 PM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon...
Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The NBA might as well hand Nikola Jokic the MVP trophy for a third-straight year right now because apparently, his teammates aren’t very good.

The Denver Nuggets may have the best record in the west and they may have the best player in Jokic but his fellow Mile High City cagers aren’t getting much love. The league announced who would be participating in All-Star Saturday Night, and no Nuggets are in the skills challenge, 3-point contest and slam dunk showdown.

Both Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray were arguably All-Star selection snubs, and Jokic is still the only MVP in league history to never have played with a player having an All-Star caliber season.

Beyond that, the Nuggets are best in the league in three-point shooting percentage and third in total dunks. Gordon has the fifth-most dunks league-wide and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has the third-best shooting percentage from downtown.

So the team took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

Beyond that, the Nuggets have 12 players shooting at a higher clip than Jayson Tatum, who is in the contest.

Anyway the best in the west Nuggets actually only have one goal: a title, although the stuff along the way is still fun too.

The Nuggets final game ahead of this weekend’s All-Star Break is Wednesday hosting Dallas.

***

