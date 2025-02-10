MacKinnon, Makar, McDavid and Crosby on Team Canada power play

Team Canada practiced together on Monday ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off and we learned a little bit more about the group.

First of all, this roster is absolutely loaded, but seeing what the first power-play unit is going to look like is truly crazy. It features two members of the Colorado Avalanche in Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, the legendary Sidney Crosby and a guy trending to be a top-5 player ever in Connor McDavid. Plus, Sam Reinhart isn’t exactly a slouch.

5 of the last Canadians on the ice at practice: PP1 (Crosby, Makar, MacKinnon, McDavid, Reinhart). Working through things. It’s such a lesson for anyone who wants to be good at anything pic.twitter.com/rmSaWtLE1Y — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 10, 2025

That’s just so much talent in one photo, and it’s awesome that Avs superstars like MacKinnon and Makar are part of it. MacKinnon is the reigning Hart Trophy winner, given to the NHL’s MVP. Makar has won a Conn Smythe and a Norris Trophy. And oh yeah, both guys helped bring the Stanley Cup home to Colorado in 2022.

Meanwhile, Crosby is ninth in points in the history of the NHL and the highest player on the list who’s currently active. Crosby’s tallied 1,654 points in his Hall of Fame career. McDavid has over 1,000 career points as well, and MacKinnon isn’t far behind with 986.

Reinhart has scored at least 30 goals each of the last four years, including a ridiculous 57 a season ago when he helped the Panthers win a championship. This might very well be the most talented power play in hockey history.

And again, 40 percent of it is two guys in MacKinnon and Makar who have played their entire careers with the Avalanche. The 4 Nations Face-Off should be fun to watch as the NHL puts a quick pause on its season.

Team Canada gets things going against Team Sweden at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night on TNT.