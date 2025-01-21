Close
DENVER BRONCOS

When prioritizing Broncos offseason needs, one position stands out

Jan 21, 2025, 4:41 AM | Updated: 7:25 am

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

When it come to their rebuild, the Denver Broncos have a lot of key pieces already in place. One look at the players they had selected this season for the Pro Bowl, or chosen as alternates, makes that abundantly clear.

Quarterback? Check. Bo Nix

Left tackle? Check. Garett Bolles.

Edge rusher? Check. Nik Bonitto.

Cornerback? Check. Patrick Surtain.

That’s four of the most-important positions in football. And the Broncos are in good shape for the foreseeable future.

Noticeably absent from that list are skill-position players, however. There’s not a playmaker among the bunch.

Technically, Marvin Mims is a Pro Bowl selection for 2024. But he made it as a special-teams player, not a wideout.

When it comes to running back, tight end and wide receiver, the Broncos don’t have any stars. They were able to cobble things together and get by during the season, but upgrades at all three positions are needed.

Which begs one question: Where do they start?

In a perfect world, Denver would bring in new players in all three rooms. Via free agency and the draft, they’d add backs and pass catchers.

It might go that way, but it won’t be big expenditures at all three positions. There are only so many dollars and high draft picks to go around. Something is going to have to move down the priority list, with only day-two and -three selections being used to try to plug the hole.

So what should be the Broncos priority? How should they rank their needs? Well, a hypothetical is the best way to answer those questions.

If Denver could’ve added an elite running back, tight end or wide receiver to their roster this past season, which one would’ve made the biggest impact? Who would’ve helped them go from 10-7 and the No. 7 seed in the playoffs to 12, 13 or 14 wins, making the Chiefs nervous in the AFC West?

Ja’Marr Chase certainly would’ve added some big-play ability on the outside. The wide receiver also would’ve made Bo Nix’s life a lot easier. But right now, it’s hard to say whether or not the rookie quarterback could maximize the all-world wideouts potential.

Brock Bowers was a sensation in Las Vegas as a rookie. The tight end out of Georgia quickly established himself as perhaps the best in the league at his position, bringing a home-run threat to the Raiders offense from an unlikely spot. He certainly would’ve made the Broncos better, but it remains to be seen just how much a Sean Payton offense would utilize a great tight end.

Saquon Barkley, on the other hand, would’ve made a huge impact. The running back rushed for more than 2,000 yards during his first season in Philadelphia, helping the Eagles earn the No. 2 seed. His 200-plus yards in the Divisional Round pushed Philly to this week’s NFC Championship Game.

A player of that ilk, or at least someone who can jumpstart Denver’s ground game, could have a similar impact in the Mile High City. An elite running back would take the Broncos offense to another level.

There were glimpses of this during the season. When Denver could run the ball, which was rare, it did open up the passing game. It allowed Nix time to set his feet in the pocket. It brought defenders into the box and out of coverage. It kept defenses honest, allowing the rookie QB to find success.

The same thing would happen on a larger scale if the Broncos had a more-consistent rushing attack. On a weekly basis, balance on offense would improve Denver’s passing game.

Granted, Barkley isn’t coming to town. But the hypothetical still makes a point. If the Broncos possessed a magic wand that could bring the star running back to town, the upgrade to their offense would be immense. It would have a bigger impact that even landing Chase or Bowers.

That’s why the priority this offseason is pretty clear. Yes, Denver needs to bring in a more-dynamic tight end. And sure, a true No. 1 wide receiver would look good next to Courtland Sutton and a cast of promising, young wideouts. But a true workhorse running back is the key.

If the Broncos can only add one thing between now and September, a true bell-cow back is the answer. That’s their fastest path to becoming a contender. That would all but complete the rebuild.

