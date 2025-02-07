Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Von Miller showers Pat Surtain II with love after his huge award

Feb 7, 2025, 2:27 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Von Miller and Pat Surtain II only played seven games together as teammates on the Denver Broncos.

But Miller couldn’t be more thrilled that Surtain won Defensive Player of the year on Thursday night at the NFL Honors.

Miller took to Instagram on Friday and showered Surtain with love, saying a lot of nice things about the best defensive player in football.

“Pat, I just want to say congratulations man, Defensive Player of the Year. They don’t get no better than that man. It’s nobody more deserving than that,” Miller said.

Miller, who won a Super Bowl MVP with the Broncos and is a top-5 player in franchise history, didn’t stop there.

“I’ve been your biggest fan since we drafted you in Denver. You had an incredible year man,” Miller said. “You a special player. I knew that since I seen you guard Courtland (Sutton) up in training camp. That was your rookie season I knew you had something special bro.”

The Broncos eventually traded Miller to the Rams in 2021, Surtain’s rookie season. Los Angeles went on to win the Super Bowl, while Surtain had to suffer through some rough years in Denver while being one of the best cornerbacks in football.

It started to pay off this season though, as the Broncos made the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and Surtain took home a massive honor.

“I love you man. I appreciate you man. You an incredible player and it’s only going to get better than this. You should get the MVP one of the days man. That’s how I feel about you man,” Miller said.

Only two defensive players in NFL history have won MVP, and it hasn’t been done since Lawrence Taylor in 1986. But Miller thinks Surtain can reach that type of level some day. We love you Von, but that might be a little hyperbolic.

Miller went on to say he’s “the president of the Patrick Surtain fan club” and congratulated Surtain one last time to close his message.

It’s an awesome video from Von Miller, one Broncos fans will enjoy watching and remind them he’s still got nothing but love for the team.

Von Miller showers Pat Surtain II with love after his huge award