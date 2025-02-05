Vic Fangio looks back on why it didn’t work out with Broncos

NEW ORLEANS — Vic Fangio is a part of Denver Broncos history, although the chapter revolving around his three-season stewardship as head coach is likely a short one.

And even though he lasted longer than both his immediate predecessor and successor in the position, one could argue that his years lacked the significance in Broncos history of the Vance Joseph and Nathaniel Hackett eras.

It was under Joseph that the Broncos endured their longest losing streak in a half-century and tumbled from 9-7 to 5-11 in one autumn. And under Hackett, the Broncos endured all manner of chaos and tumult, with matters devolving to such a degree that he became the first non-interim coach in team history to lose his job before completing a single season.

By comparison, the Fangio years were tranquil. The Broncos had three losing seasons, but with the exception of a series of circumstances beyond his control that forced the team to play a game without a quarterback, they didn’t embarrass themselves.

They found some key contributors who remain with the club as it finally returned to the playoffs. They cycled through seven quarterbacks — and Fangio noted struggles at the position at what turned out to be his final press conference.

In Fangio’s final year, the Broncos’ three AFC West rivals made the postseason with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr at the controls. All were full-time starters who had runs of at least five years (and counting) under center.

Fangio didn’t have that. And as he reflected this week, that was one key point: a coach can’t have Super Bowl success without a great quarterback.

“I mean it doesn’t have to be a Hall of Famer or Pro Bowler,” said Fangio, who is now Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator, putting him back in the Super Bowl spotlight three years after his Denver dismissal.

“He’s gotta be competent and got to be able to win you some games.”

Fangio didn’t have that in his three years as Denver head coach. But he did have the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout.

“Now, Covid made it difficult,” he recalled.

“Well, everything that had to do with COVID — which you could imagine, that first year of it — came across my desk while I’m trying to be the head coach and defensive coordinator.”

The culture he wanted to build was put on hold.

Some teams adapted well to the circumstances of 2020. Plenty of those had high-level quarterbacks. The Broncos had Drew Lock trying to learn his way with a new offensive coordinator. He finished near the bottom of the NFL in most passing metrics and the Broncos were 5-11.

A year later, in his final season as head coach, the team had replaced Lock with Teddy Bridgewater and stood 7-6 headed into a home showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, who held the same record heading into the contest.

Two vehicles passed a train station in opposite directions. The Bengals won that day and went on to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years. The Broncos fell, wouldn’t win again that season and dropped 19 of their next 24 games before righting the ship in October 2023.

But 20 days after that defeat to the Bengals, Fangio’s Broncos had one final chance to make a statement. Facing a Chiefs team playing for postseason seeding in the regular-season finale, the Broncos led 21-20 with 7:57 left in regulation and had second-and-2 at the Kansas City 9-yard line.

“We were up one, had the ball in the red zone,” Fangio said. “… And we’re driving, looked like we’re going to score and I already told everybody we’re going to go for two and try and make this a 9-point game.”

“And two plays later we bust the blocking assignment, fumble. and they run it back and you know.”

Albert Okwuegbunam missed the block on Melvin Ingram, blasted into Melvin Gordon just as he received a handoff from Drew Lock. Gordon had no chance, and Nick Bolton had an 86-yard scoop-and-score.

The Broncos never led again. Fangio was fired the next day, a 4-game losing streak affixed to him as he eventually returned to being an assistant coach. He believes he should have gotten a fourth season, but wasn’t surprised to be ousted after three losing campaigns.

Few head coaches survive failing to reach .500 in their first three years. But in that final season, the Broncos were 7-5 when Bridgewater started and finished the game, as Fangio pointed out.

“So, maybe if he hadn’t gotten hurt, maybe you would have been stuck with me for another year,” Fangio said, smiling.

Still, there were no regrets.

“No, I don’t regret going there at all,” he said. “I just wish we had won a few more games.

“… It was a great opportunity. We had some hurdles to overcome. Overcome some of them. Not enough.”

Other coaches get second chances. Vance Joseph’s interviews last month didn’t result in him getting a head-coaching opportunity, but another solid season for Denver’s defense could put him back in charge on a sideline by this time next year.

But at 66 years of age, Fangio doesn’t expect another bite at the apple. He noted that Philadelphia was “probably” his last coaching stop.

“I don’t think I’m going to be a head coach again,” he said. “But I think given a longer or earlier opportunity — [it] could have been different.”

View on Threads