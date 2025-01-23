Three Denver Broncos named finalists for AP’s NFL Honors

The Denver Broncos turned things around in 2024 by winning 10 games to snap a long playoff drought, and three people are getting the most credit in the eyes of NFL Honors.

Quarterback Bo Nix, cornerback Pat Surtain II and head coach Sean Payton were named finalists for The Associated Press’ 2024 NFL awards, eight of those categories were revealed on Thursday.

Nix is nominated alongside tight end Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, wide receiver Malik Nabers of the New York Giants, and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. Nix threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 430 yards and four scores, leading the Broncos to their first postseason appearance in nine seasons. While Daniels is the favorite to win the award, Nix’s nomination among a strong quarterback class of six first-rounders confirms what Broncos fans already know: Denver has its guy.

The Broncos’ defense, led by Surtain, was even more impressive than the team’s offense this season.He allowed just 37 receptions all season, recorded four interceptions, and held opposing quarterbacks to a 61.1 passer rating. He joins linebacker Zack Baun of the Philadelphia Eagles, defensive end Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals, and linebacker T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers as finalists for AP Defensive Player of the Year. If PS2 comes away with the award like he already did for DPOY by the Pro Football Writers of America, he would be the seventh corner to win AP’s DPOY and just the third since Deion Sanders won it in 1994. The six in in the past are Stephon Gilmore in 2019, Charles Woodson in 2009, Prime Time in 1994, Rod Woodson in 1993, Lester Hayes in 1980, and Mel Blount in 1975.

The finalists for Coach of the Year are Detroit’s Dan Campbell, Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell, Washington’s Dan Quinn, Kansas City’s Andy Reid, and Sean Payton. Overcoming the league’s worst salary-cap situation in the aftermath of Russell Wilson’s contract, Payton coached the team to a level of success the Rocky Mountain region

The winners will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 6. The show, hosted by Snoop Dogg, starts on NFL Network at 6 p.m. That evening, the league will also announce the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 ahead of Super Bowl LIX.