The AFC title game provided a reality check, Broncos Country

When the Broncos season ended, there was a lot of bluster on display during the team’s end-of-the-season press conference. Both the owner and head coach shared thoughts that Denver was on the verge of breaking through in the AFC West, nipping at the heels of Chiefs.

“We could have very easily been 2-0 against the Chiefs this year,” Greg Penner said. “Our absolute goal next year is to win our division.”

He wasn’t alone.

“There was a lot of confidence in this team that if we could get past that game, the next game we had to play, we felt real good about,” Sean Payton added, suggesting that he liked his team’s chances in a Divisional Round matchup with the Chiefs had they gotten past the Bills.

It sounded good at the time. But as the Chiefs get ready to take on the Eagles in Super Bowl 59, it all feels a little delusional.

Yes, Denver beat Kansas City in the season finale, rolling to a 38-0 win against the Chiefs backups. But that game was a farce, as Andy Reid and company had no interest in trying to get a victory, content to let the Broncos get into the playoffs instead of the Bengals.

And sure, Denver almost won at Arrowhead earlier in the year. Wil Lutz had a game-winning field goal blocked in the waning seconds, allowing Kansas City to escape with a 16-14 win. That was a moral victory of sorts; it was a valiant effort on the road against the two-time defending champions.

But to use those games as evidence that the Broncos are “close” to the Chiefs is simply off base. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Kansas City beat Buffalo on Sunday to advance to their third-straight Super Bowl. In two weeks, they’ll have a chance to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat.

A win would be their fourth championship in six years. The trip to New Orleans will mark their fifth Super Bowl appearance during that span.

The game against the Bills was the Chiefs seventh-consecutive appearance in the AFC Championship Game. They’ve won nine-straight AFC West titles. And they’ve beaten the Broncos in 17 of their last 19 matchups.

Heading into the season finale, Kansas City had a six-game lead over Denver in the division. Had they needed a win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Chiefs might’ve finished seven games ahead of the Broncos in the standings.

Seven! The Titans finished seven games back in the AFC South; they have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

This isn’t to say that the Broncos aren’t improved. They are. Denver finished with a winning record for the first time since 2016, going 10-7 on the season. They also reached the postseason for the first time since Super Bowl 50, ending an eight-year drought.

But they also finished third in the AFC West, behind the Chiefs and Chargers. They somewhat backed into the playoffs, losing back-to-back games in Weeks 16 and 17 before being gifted a win in the finale. Denver beat up on bad teams and struggled against good ones, inflating their record to double-digit victories.

That doesn’t sound like a team that is about to bridge the gap toward a franchise on the cusp of making history. That’s not the makings of a club ready to contend for the AFC West crown in 2025.

Should the goal be to beat the Chiefs? Absolutely. The Broncos need to set their sights on the best team in the league, let alone their division, and strive to reach that level of play.

But it’s borderline delusional to think Denver is almost there. They aren’t in Kansas City’s class; and it’s not even close.

Counting the playoffs, the Broncos are 18-17 under head coach Sean Payton. They are 10-8 with Bo Nix at quarterback. They’ve made one playoff appearance in nine seasons. They’ve had two winning seasons in that same span.

The Chiefs win the AFC West every year. They host the AFC title game every season. And seemingly, they’re in the Super Bowl every February.

One team is historically great. The other is clawing their way out of the cellar, inching past mediocrity.

That’s okay; it’s part of the process. But it’s healthy to look at things with clear eyes.

The Broncos aren’t close to the Chiefs. And the AFC Championship Game provided a reality check for those who think they are.

