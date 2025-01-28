Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Report: Broncos QB Bo Nix declines Pro Bowl for ‘cleanup procedure’

Jan 28, 2025, 3:24 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix was invited to the AFC Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday.

He declined, putting his health and the future of the franchise first.

According to 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis, Nix could’ve gone to the games in Orlando this weekend, replacing either Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson who have both opted out after difficult playoff losses. Instead, Nix will be undergoing a “minor cleanup procedure” on an undisclosed part of his body.

Nix revealed on Jan. 13 that he played some of his rookie season with three transverse process fractures in his back. This could be related to that, or it may not be. A source wouldn’t reveal to Klis what the procedure is for.

Nix did say at the Broncos locker room clean-out that the back issue felt much better after a bye week following a Monday Night Football game with the Cleveland Browns.

“We were fortunate to have an off week that next week and kind of went away after that,” Bo Nix said. “But for that moment it was annoying. But we all play with annoying.”

Instead, former Broncos QB Russell Wilson will head to the Pro Bowl representing the Steelers, along with Patriots QB Drake Maye. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also an alternate, but he’ll be playing in the Super Bowl in 12 days.

Ultimately, this is a smart decision by Bo Nix. He doesn’t need to go participate in a flag football game when a routine offseason procedure is the more pressing matter. He joins Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz in saying “thanks, but no thanks” to the Pro Bowl this season.

