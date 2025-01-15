Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Patrick Mahomes ‘absolutely’ in sights of Broncos CEO Greg Penner

Jan 15, 2025, 2:28 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner gave his end of the season press conference on Wednesday.

It’s a rare treat to hear from Penner, who only meets with the media a couple of times a year.

Penner covered a wide range of topics, including all those rumors about a potential new stadium, but his final answer might have been the most revealing.

Penner was asked if Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is in the organizations “sights” as they attempt to build a winner once again in Denver. Mahomes and Kansas City have won the AFC West a stunning nine seasons in a row.

“Absolutely. I mean, yeah,” Penner said. “We could’ve very easily been 2-0 against the Chiefs this year and our absolute goal next year is to win our division.”

The Broncos’ top boss isn’t wrong. Denver came within a 35-yard blocked field goal at the buzzer from beating K.C. in Arrowhead earlier this season and handing them their first loss of the year. They then blitzed the Chiefs backups 38-0 in Week 18.

It’s good to hear leadership from the top say the franchise knows they need to find a way to catch up to Mahomes and Kansas City. Having home playoff games is by far the best path to the Super Bowl. The only way to do that is to win your division.

And speaking of the postseason, Penner also gave a big picture view of where the Broncos stand after a successful 10-7 campaign but falling in the wild-card round this past weekend to the Bills.

“The results this last Sunday weren’t what we were hoping for or expecting. But I think that experience that young team got is going to be critical for the future,” Penner said.

Denver definitely overachieved this season. Penner recognized that, while also acknowledging this was a building block moving forward.

“While we’re incredibly pleased with the progress and the number of accomplishments this year, we don’t at all feel like we’re satisfied with where we are, and we know this offseason is going to be another critical one for us to build for the future,” Penner said.

That future will involve trying to catch Mahomes and the Chiefs. The best quarterback in the NFL, and maybe ever, is firmly on the radar of Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner.

