Broncos could open season in Philly against Super Bowl champs

The Philadelphia Eagles are slated to host eight games in the fall of 2025, and now that they’ve won Super Bowl LIX, we know the NFL season will kick off the Keystone State, which means the Denver Broncos could be playing in the league’s first game of the year.

The Broncos are among the eight teams scheduled to visit Lincoln Financial Field, and outside the AFC West, it could be Denver’s toughest road game. In the past, the reigning champions have opened up the season on their home field against an interesting foe, but not necessarily one from the team’s division. After their last two Super Bowl wins, the Kansas City Chiefs have hosted the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens to kick off their seasons. The Rams hosted the Bills and the Bucs the Cowboys after their recent wins. So, if history over the last few years tells us anything, a cross-conference clash is possible, with an interdivisional one almost being off the table.

Among Philly’s games that would draw intrigue are rematches of their playoff opponents in the Rams or Commanders. A bout with the Lions, who many expect to top the NFC, would draw intrigue as well. The Bears are led by a new coach in Caleb Williams’ second season, or maybe the game will be the debut for Pete Carrol and a new Raiders quarterback for Vegas. However, Denver would be just as interesting, if not more, since they were a playoff team last season. The Broncos are the lone playoff team that Philly will host from the AFC. So the Broncos’ initial one-in-eight odds of being picked for the game seem more like one in three or so, with the only other real options for the NFL being the Lions and Rams.

The Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles will open the 2025 NFL season at home on Thursday night. Who will they face? Here are the options: 🏈Commanders

🏈Cowboys

🏈Giants

🏈Bears

🏈Lions

🏈Raiders

🏈Rams

🏈Broncos — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2025

Bo Nix and Sean Payton striding into Philly as the Eagles got their rings and hung a banner would no doubt be a cool way for the Broncos to kick off the season. Especially since the championship for the green guys was anything but painful. Denver didn’t have real championship aspirations this fall, are not at all rivals with the Eagles, and most of Broncos Country was cheering for them to end Kansas City’s dynasty. Seeing Jalen Hurts and crew get rings won’t quite land like the Nuggets collecting them in front of the Lakers, who they topped in the playoffs. Maybe it’s that hate that will sway the NFL into picking the Rams to travel to Philly for Week 1, but then again, they might have some major turnover this offseason.

From the Broncos side, the ordering of the schedule and if the Broncos are picked for night one could have some impacts elsewhere. The team may play internationally in a game hosted by the Colts or Jets. We also know Peyton likes to play two East Coast games back-to-back while staying out of town for the trip. The Broncos only play three East Coast teams in 2025, also traveling to the Commanders. This means the only way Denver gets Opening Night, an international game, and their back-to-back is if they start with Philly in Week 1, play the Colts overseas and then get consecutive games against the Jets and Commanders on the road at some point.

The next NFL game that counts should be on Sept. 4, 2025, and we know it will be in Philly.