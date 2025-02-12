Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Oddsmakers favor Broncos to land Tee Higgins, with a caveat

Feb 12, 2025, 2:26 PM | Updated: 2:49 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Any NFL team would love to land Cincinnati Bengals free agent wide receiver Tee Higgins this offseason.

That includes the Denver Broncos, who according to the oddsmakers, have the best chance of signing Higgins. But there’s a caveat.

One sportsbook released their Higgins “next team” odds on Wednesday, however, this is if he doesn’t go back to the Bengals. This post is going viral on social media, but fails to mention that rather important detail.

Cincinnati put the franchise tag on Higgins this past offseason, and could do it again. It would cost them a cool $26.17 million, but would keep Higgins in Cincy with QB Joe Burrow and stud WR Ja’Marr Chase for at least one more season. Burrow has recently made it clear (again) the Bengals needs to step up and keep their young offensive core together.

But if Higgins hits the open market, he’d certainly be an enticing option for the Broncos. The only reason he’s not currently a No. 1 receiver is because Chase plays opposite of him. In Denver, he’d clearly be the top option for QB Bo Nix with Courtland Sutton slotting in as a great No. 2.

Higgins torched the Broncos in Cincinnati in December, going off for 11 catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored the game-winner in overtime to end a classic.

Higgins was only able to play in 12 games in 2024, but still caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. If you project those numbers out over a full season, it’s 102 catches for 1,290 yards and 14 scores. Those are monster stats that Broncos head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton would love to pair with Nix.

The problem is that Denver has about $50 million in salary cap space, and Higgins could command around $30 million a year in a four-year deal. There’s always ways to get creative, but that would be a huge dent in the Broncos’ budget.

This will be one to watch with free agency opening next month. And if Tee Higgins hits the open market, the oddsmakers like Denver’s chances.

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles...

Andrew Mason

Garett Bolles adds a job title to his ledger, working with high-school players

Broncos OT Garett Bolles has a new side hustle -- but it meshes perfectly with his well-established legacy of giving back to youth in the Denver area.

1 hour ago

Broncos offensive linemen Mike McGlinchey and Quinn Meinerz...

Andrew Mason

The big Broncos investment in the offensive line is paying off

The Broncos had one of the NFL's best offensive lines in 2024 -- and the unit is fully under contract for 2025, a key benefit for a unit that thrives on continuity.

14 hours ago

Shedeur Sanders attends the quarterfinal game of the Emirates NBA Cup between the New York Knicks a...

Jake Shapiro

Shedeur Sanders not focused on going No. 1, has other ideas

Shedeur Sanders might be the best quarterback in his class but the odds of him going first in the NFL Draft have been slipping since the college football season ended

23 hours ago

Ashton Jeanty Broncos draft...

Will Petersen

Another ESPN mock draft has Broncos landing Ashton Jeanty

Like his colleague Mel Kiper Jr. did last month, ESPN's Field Yates thinks Ashton Jeanty could fall to the Broncos at No. 20 overall

1 day ago

Maxx Crosby Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

NFL insider: ‘It’s possible’ Russell Wilson could be back in the AFC West

Russell Wilson, back in the AFC West? Longtime NFL insider Mike Sando of The Athletic says this could be in the cards, pointing to a possible reunion with new Raiders coach Pete Carroll.

1 day ago

Sean Payton Andy Reid Broncos Bills Chiefs...

Will Petersen

Broncos’ goal should now be winning the AFC West in 2025

The Broncos winning the division was never realistic in the middle of a K.C. dynasty, but that's coming to a close, and Denver's window is just opening

1 day ago

Oddsmakers favor Broncos to land Tee Higgins, with a caveat