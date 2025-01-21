Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Here’s where the Denver Broncos will select in the 2025 NFL Draft

Jan 21, 2025, 1:57 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

One NFL Draft can change a football franchise’s fortunes, heck even nailing one pick can take a club from despair to the playoffs as was the case when the Denver Broncos selected quarterback Bo Nix at No. 12 in 2024—so what does the team’s outlook for the spring event look like in 2025?

With a 10-7 season and a first-round exit in the playoffs, the NFL says the Broncos will be on the clock with pick No. 20 on April 24. The league’s website also hints that Denver could add two pass-catchers early for Nix, as the team is in need of help at wide receiver and tight end this offseason. The Broncos might also look at a running back, linebacker, safety or nose tackle, but many mocks already have Sean Payton and Geroge Patton targeting a target.

CBS Sports mocked Michigan tight end Colston Loveland to the Broncos, though they note Denver as a team to possibly go for Heisman runner-up running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. Meanwhile, ESPN suggests Luther Burden III, a wide out from Missouri may be the man for the orange and blue. USA Today does just outright mock Jeanty to Denver.

The Broncos nearly boast their full complement of picks this spring after the Russell Wilson and Payton trades have run their course. The team has a pick in the second, third and fourth rounds. They’ll get skipped in the fifth round then have three choices to make in Round 6. Some stuff will get changed around toward the end since compensatory picks have yet to be announced by the NFL.

The Broncos have picked at No. 20 four times in franchise history, with the most recent selection coming in 2019 when the Broncos drafted tight end Noah Fant. The guy taken at No. 20 before Fant for the Broncos is still with the team, Garett Bolles. While the tackle has had a terrific career, he’s not even the best selection the team has had in that spot, as they nailed it in 1989 by taking Hall of Famer Steve Atwater.

Maybe the team’s past success at No. 20 is a good omen for three strong names already thrown in the pool by the mockers.

Denver Broncos

Patrick Mahomes Aqib Talib...

Will Petersen

Aqib Talib defends the penalty calls that favor Patrick Mahomes

Former Denver Broncos cornerback and Super Bowl 50 champion Aqib Talib has taken an unpopular position on social media

33 minutes ago

Von Miller Garett Bolles Courtland Sutton...

Will Petersen

Broncos Country should be pulling for Von Miller to beat the Chiefs

Von Miller is still beloved in Denver; it's a no-brainer Broncos fans will be rooting for him this Sunday against K.C. and (hopefully) beyond

3 hours ago

Saquon Barkley...

James Merilatt

When prioritizing Broncos offseason needs, one position stands out

Denver needs to add skill-position players, with upgrades at running back, tight end and wide receiver needed, but one spot is the big need

10 hours ago

Broncos RG Quinn Meinerz...

Andrew Mason

For Quinn Meinerz, the best season of his career isn’t enough

Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz signed a "life-changing" contract and earned All-Pro status in the 2024 season. But he wants more in 2025.

13 hours ago

Ben Kotwica Broncos special teams...

Andrew Mason

Broncos dismiss special-teams coordinator Kotwica

Ben Kotwica, the Broncos special-teams coordinator the last two seasons, was fired by Sean Payton after an eventful season.

4 days ago

Broncos CEO and owner Greg Penner...

Andrew Mason

Broncos learned from ‘measured approach’ to 2024 free agency

Broncos CEO Greg Penner doesn't know what the Broncos' approach to free agency will be, but their plan appears different than recent years.

4 days ago

Here’s where the Denver Broncos will select in the 2025 NFL Draft