Here’s where the Denver Broncos will select in the 2025 NFL Draft

One NFL Draft can change a football franchise’s fortunes, heck even nailing one pick can take a club from despair to the playoffs as was the case when the Denver Broncos selected quarterback Bo Nix at No. 12 in 2024—so what does the team’s outlook for the spring event look like in 2025?

With a 10-7 season and a first-round exit in the playoffs, the NFL says the Broncos will be on the clock with pick No. 20 on April 24. The league’s website also hints that Denver could add two pass-catchers early for Nix, as the team is in need of help at wide receiver and tight end this offseason. The Broncos might also look at a running back, linebacker, safety or nose tackle, but many mocks already have Sean Payton and Geroge Patton targeting a target.

CBS Sports mocked Michigan tight end Colston Loveland to the Broncos, though they note Denver as a team to possibly go for Heisman runner-up running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. Meanwhile, ESPN suggests Luther Burden III, a wide out from Missouri may be the man for the orange and blue. USA Today does just outright mock Jeanty to Denver.

The Broncos nearly boast their full complement of picks this spring after the Russell Wilson and Payton trades have run their course. The team has a pick in the second, third and fourth rounds. They’ll get skipped in the fifth round then have three choices to make in Round 6. Some stuff will get changed around toward the end since compensatory picks have yet to be announced by the NFL.

The Broncos have picked at No. 20 four times in franchise history, with the most recent selection coming in 2019 when the Broncos drafted tight end Noah Fant. The guy taken at No. 20 before Fant for the Broncos is still with the team, Garett Bolles. While the tackle has had a terrific career, he’s not even the best selection the team has had in that spot, as they nailed it in 1989 by taking Hall of Famer Steve Atwater.

Maybe the team’s past success at No. 20 is a good omen for three strong names already thrown in the pool by the mockers.