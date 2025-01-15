For Broncos, what was good enough in 2024 won’t be in 2025

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When it comes to how an NFL team’s season is assessed, the grades can be issued on a curve.

Not every 10-7 campaign that ends in a wild-card round defeat yields the same emotion. Such a finish that yielded at least a modicum of satisfaction in the Denver Broncos locker room was viewed with disappointment and even despair by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All three teams saw their seasons end last weekend. For the Bucs, it was their fifth-consecutive postseason appearance and their fourth-straight division title. Pittsburgh found itself in the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years, eighth in the last 11 and 12th time in the 18-season Mike Tomlin era.

The Bucs and Steelers have sustained status that yields heightened expectations. Neither met them.

Meanwhile, the Broncos — who split their 2024 contests against those playoff perennials — returned to the postseason after eight years away, their longest absence since the franchise’s first 17 seasons.

Denver’s season was a success by any reasonable measurement, because context matters — specifically, the context of carrying the second-highest dead-money figure in NFL history and a streak of eight-consecutive seasons outside of the postseason.

Oh, and they returned to the playoffs with a rookie quarterback who absorbed plenty of lumps early in the season before finding his stride and displaying exponential growth.

The comments of a slew of players bear that out. They know the drill.

Linebacker Alex Singleton: “The defense and the team as a whole, it was special. I know it’s a good year to build upon.”

Right guard Quinn Meinerz: “I think it showed how tough and resilient this team is. We never gave up on the plan, the mission, each other, and I was excited to be part of this team this year.”

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton: “We want to be Super Bowl champions, but in order to be able to be Super Bowl champions, you got to be able to get into the playoffs. And we were able to accomplish that this year. Not saying that that was our end goal, but in order to be able to be a Super Bowl champ, you have to be able to get into the playoffs. And we know what that feels like.”

But if the Broncos find themselves in the same spot a year from now — losers of a wild-card game on the road — the mood will be nothing like the one seen Monday.

“The new standard has been set for this organization and for this team,” Sutton said. “It’s now [that] the Denver Broncos must be a playoff team.”

“I think we created a new floor of standards for this building, for the position groups and for this team moving forward,” Meinerz added.

Indeed, the moment the Broncos left their locker room Monday and began turning toward the 2025 campaign, the expectations — and pressure — increased rose. What was enough for success in 2024 won’t be in 2025.

“That’s the mindset, that’s the mentality going in the offseason,” said running back Jaleel McLaughlin. “That’s not good enough.”

The grading will be harsher next season. This team’s growth raised expectations. And there will be no curve to provide a benefit of any doubt.