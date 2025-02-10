Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Early Super Bowl LX odds place Broncos exact middle of NFL to win

Feb 10, 2025, 7:40 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

With Super Bowl LIX behind us, a blowout win for the Philadelphia Eagles, the entire NFL now turns over a new page looking to the 2025 season.

The Denver Broncos are having a shorter offseason than they’ve been used to here recently, returning to the playoffs in 2024. Now looking to build off that in Sean Payton’s third season, they’ll compete in one of the league’s toughest divisions. Each head coach in the AFC West has made it to a Super Bowl with three winning and then there are also two coaches who have won a college national championship. Three of the division’s teams made the postseason this year with the Kansas City Chiefs again playing in the big game. The early odds on next year’s championship handicap the Broncos division into playing out the same way.

Super Bowl LX odds

The Chiefs are again Super Bowl favorites, which would mark a sixth trip to the game in seven seasons. The AFC is again looked at early as the tougher conference with Baltimore and Buffalo among the favorites to capture a ring. Detroit and back-to-back bidders  Philadelphia top the odds in the NFC. Oddsmakers are already expecting a rebound season from the 49ers and Bengals, who each missed the playoffs after a few successful seasons in a row.

Of the 14 teams that made the playoffs this fall, 12 did it in the 2023 season as well. And if history repeats that means the Broncos will be on the outside looking in, as only Pittsburgh has worse odds than Denver at winning the Super Bowl on Feb. 8, 2026, in the Bay Area. The Steelers’ situation is unsurprisingly judged as worse than that in Broncos Country since the black and yellow do not know who their quarterback will be and the last time they won a playoff game was just a year after Denver won its last—Super Bowl 50.

Backed by Bo Nix behind center, Payton is looking to add an offensive weapon to bolster the Broncos who featured one of the game’s best defenses led by the NFL’s best defender. Those in Broncos Country may feel a solid offseason and some bad luck from the team’s foe down I-70 may place Denver in a great position come fall of 2025. For now, the oddsmakers place Denver in the middle of the pack at 16 of the league’s 32 teams with a 40 to 1 shot at winning, which is about a 2% chance.

Kansas City Chiefs: +650
Baltimore Ravens: +650
Buffalo Bills: 7-1
Detroit Lions: 7-1
Philadelphia Eagles: 7-1
San Francisco 49ers: 14-1
Cincinnati Bengals: 16-1
Green Bay Packers: 20-1
Washington Commanders: 20-1
Los Angeles Chargers: 30-1
Los Angeles Rams: 30-1
Houston Texans: 35-1
Minnesota Vikings: 35-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 35-1
Chicago Bears: 40-1
Denver Broncos: 40-1
Dallas Cowboys: 50-1
Miami Dolphins: 50-1
Seattle Seahawks: 50-1
Arizona Cardinals: 60-1
Atlanta Falcons: 60-1
Pittsburgh Steelers: 60-1:
New England Patriots: 75-1
New York Jets: 75-1
Carolina Panthers: 100-1
Cleveland Browns: 100-1
Indianapolis Colts: 100-1
Jacksonville Jaguars: 100-1
New Orleans Saints: 100-1
Las Vegas Raiders: 200-1
Tennessee Titans: 200-1
New York Giants: 250-1

Early Super Bowl LX odds place Broncos exact middle of NFL to win