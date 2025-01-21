Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Broncos Country should be pulling for Von Miller to beat the Chiefs

Jan 21, 2025, 12:01 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Von Miller might not play for the Denver Broncos right now, but the Mile High City will still be behind him on Sunday.

Miller is pursuing the third Super Bowl ring of his Hall of Fame career, and the next obstacle in his and the Buffalo Bills’ path is the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

The former Super Bowl 50 MVP heaped nothing but praise on the Broncos before facing them in the wild-card round of the playoffs. It’s clear he still misses Denver and all the memories he created here over a decade wearing orange and blue.

“I love those guys. I love everything about the Denver Broncos, I pay close attention to the Denver Broncos,” Miller said earlier this month.

Well Broncos Country still loves Miller too, and they should be pulling for him this weekend in a big way.

We’re all over the Chiefs. They’ve won three Super Bowls in the last five seasons. They’re looking to three-peat this year. No one in Denver wants to watch that.

It’d be sweet to see Miller make a big play or two, just like he did in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots in 2015 and in the Super Bowl two weeks later.

And while Miller might be 35-years-old, he proved in the divisional round against the Ravens that he still has some gas left in the tank. Miller returned a crucial fumble by Lamar Jackson 39 yards to set up a Bills touchdown that put them up 14-7. Buffalo never trailed or was tied the rest of the game.

A younger Miller might have scored, but who cares? That was a huge play and showed Miller still belongs out there in the biggest games. He did it for the Broncos in their Super Bowl 50 run, did it for the Rams a few years later and is now trying to help the Bills capture the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.

Von Miller is still beloved in Denver. It’s a no-brainer Broncos fans will be rooting for him this weekend and (hopefully) beyond.

