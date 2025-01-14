Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Broncos bring back 13 practice-squad players on reserve-future deals

Jan 13, 2025, 10:31 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The Denver Broncos took care of one of the housekeeping moves that arrive along with the end of a season, signing 13 players off the practice squad to reserve-future contracts.

The players signed by the Broncos on Monday are:

  • Linebacker K.J. Cloyd
  • Edge rusher Andrew Farmer
  • Guard Nick Gargiulo
  • Defensive lineman Matt Henningsen
  • Defensive back Tanner McAlister
  • Nose tackle Jordan Miller
  • Cornerback Quinton Newsome
  • Wide receiver A.T. Perry
  • Guard Will Sherman
  • Defensive back Keidron Smith
  • Cornerback Reese Taylor
  • Guard Calvin Throckmorton
  • Tight end Thomas Yassmin

Gargiulo was the only draft pick of the Broncos last year who did not crack the 53-player roster last season. He was elevated four times from the practice squad — including for Sunday’s wild-card loss at Buffalo — but was inactive for each contest.

Henningsen was also elevated three times, but never activated. McAlister, Smith, Taylor and Throckmorton also received elevations, and all were active and played. Smith played eight games as a member of the 53-player roster before going to the practice squad, from which he was elevated once. Throckmorton played in two games as a practice-squad elevation.

Two of the most intriguing players signed to reserve-future contracts Monday were pass-catching targets: Perry and Yassmin.

Perry joined the Broncos after being waived by the New Orleans Saints early in the season. He caught 12 passes — including 4 for touchdowns — in New Orleans as a rookie in 2023, with current Broncos assistant coach Pete Carmichael then calling plays for the Saints.

“They wanted me to come back on practice squad, but I just wanted to take my talents just somewhere else where I can get on the field, have an opportunity to play,” Perry said in October. “So, I’m just glad to be here, you know what I’m saying? Just meeting the staff, meeting the players just feel real, genuine and real around here, so I love that.”

Perry said the Saints asked him to accept the demotion to add another player.

“It was kind of a shock that I was released, just for them to bring another O-lineman in,” Perry said then.

Yassmin is a converted rugby player who matriculated at Utah before joining the Broncos as an undrafted signee last year. As a part of the NFL’s international practice-squad program, the Australian did not count toward the Broncos’ practice squad in the 2024 season, allowing Denver to carry 17 players on that squad throughout the season.

