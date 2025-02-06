Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

A longtime Payton friend explains why Sean Payton loved it when Bo Nix yelled at him

Feb 6, 2025, 9:31 PM | Updated: 9:31 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

NEW ORLEANS — When Bo Nix barked back at Sean Payton in the second half of the Broncos’ Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, eyebrows arched.

But the coach loved it. And Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, who has known Payton for a quarter-century, knows that such a response is a way to the coach’s heart.

“You have to do it. You gotta do it with Sean,” Glazer said Thursday. “He will run you over if you don’t. And he respects you.”

At the time, Payton described the exchange as a product of the passion Nix possesses.

“We’re looking for passion, and we’re looking for people that have passion for the game, not other things,” Payton said on Oct. 7. “And I think that it’s so important to him. And so, yeah, again, I loved his response. And we’re on to the next play, and it’s nothing.”

And those who know Payton best understand why the moment resonated so much.

“What I love, too, is Bo doesn’t take his crap, and that’s what you need,” Glazer said. “Because Sean will wear you out.

“Sean will fire his coaches nine times during a game, and then afterwards, it’s like, ‘Oh, did I really do that? Oh, no, I didn’t do that. I didn’t mean it.”

How close is Glazer with Payton? Close enough to have this sort of exchange while keeping their friendship intact.

“Sean and I have gone at it quite a few times, right? There’s been a couple,” Glazer said.

“I think I threatened to murder him last year. I did. It was about 6:00 in the morning. He called me up, he raised his voice at me [with] my wife Rosie, sitting next to me.

“I said to him, ‘[Expletive deleted] did you just say? I will [expletive deleted] murder you and leave you in the street!’ And my wife is like, ‘OK, OK, OK! Sean. He’ll call you back.”

 

View on Threads

 

“And it’s just like — but you have to do that with him, right? Otherwise, he’ll just — he’ll run you over.”

Consider that compared with the moment in the Broncos’ 42-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Dec. 16, 2023. That night, Sean Payton tore into Russell Wilson after a failed goal-to-go sequence. Wilson stood there and didn’t respond.

The contrast between Nix and Wilson and their fit with Payton couldn’t be more clearer than how they handled their head coach’s harangue. It’s yet another layer to the tale of why Nix is a perfect fit … and Wilson wasn’t.

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix and Sean Payton Broncos awards...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix and Sean Payton miss out on big awards at NFL Honors

Broncos QB Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton both had great seasons; unfortunately, they missed out on big awards at the NFL Honors

2 hours ago

Patrick Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos and AFC competes during the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Skills Sh...

Jake Shapiro

Pat Surtain II makes history, wins major award for standout season

Pat Surtain II had a goal and he accomplished it; be the National Football League's Defensive Player of the Year

4 hours ago

Chiefs sack Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Top NFL insider says Russell Wilson will be looking for new team

"I think you'll see a new start for Russell Wilson somewhere new," NFL insider Jay Glazer said on radio row at the Super Bowl

8 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton has been searching for a joker for two years, and now it’s a top priority

Sean Payton has found almost everything he needs in his rebuilding process for the Broncos -- except a "joker." But he might find that this year.

1 day ago

George Paton J.J. McCarthy...

Will Petersen

Broncos lose nephew of GM George Paton to New York Jets

According to 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis, Rob Paton is leaving George Paton and the Broncos to join the New York Jets

1 day ago

Ashton Jeanty #2 of the Boise State Broncos runs the ball during the third quarter against the Penn...

Jake Shapiro

Top NFL analyst targets 2 players for Broncos to draft

The Denver Broncos head coach and one of ESPN's top NFL analysts agree on what the team needs this offseason: an offensive weapon

1 day ago

A longtime Payton friend explains why Sean Payton loved it when Bo Nix yelled at him