DENVER BRONCOS

26 years ago today, the Broncos won their second Super Bowl

Jan 31, 2025, 2:41 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

January 31st is a special day in Broncos Country, as it’s the anniversary of the team’s second championship.

The Broncos beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-19 in Super Bowl XXXIII, capping of back-to-back titles in what would be the last game of quarterback John Elway’s legendary career.

Elway was named Super Bowl MVP after he threw for 336 yards and a touchdown. He also scored one with his legs. Among the many highlights was Elway and wide receiver Rod Smith hooking up on an 80-yard bomb.

Fullback Howard Griffith also scored two touchdowns and Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis went for 102 yards on the ground. On defense, Darrien Gordon had two interceptions and Darrius Johnson added another. Tyrone Braxton also recovered a fumble.

The Broncos celebrated the anniversary on social media and some highlights from the game were posted as well.

Of course, the Broncos won Super Bowl XXXII the year before when they beat the Green Bay Packers, getting Elway his first Lombardi Trophy. It took 17 years, but Denver reached the mountaintop again when Von Miller, Peyton Manning and others led the Broncos past the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

The 1998 team was ranked the 10th best Super Bowl champion of all-time in an ESPN list released last year. Many argue it’s the most complete Broncos team ever, one that finished the regular season with a 14-2 record.

The franchise was down ever since Super Bowl 50, but finally made that playoffs this past season in QB Bo Nix’s rookie year. We’ll see if he can add a fourth Lombardi Trophy to the Broncos collection at some point over the next decade.

