CSU FOOTBALL

Report: Former Steelers GM now a consultant with CSU Rams

Jan 30, 2025, 3:20 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The CSU Rams are making a bold hire for their football program as the landscape of the college game continues to change.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Colorado State University is bringing in former Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to be a consultant.

Colbert was the general manager of the Steelers from 2010-2022, and the director of football operations for a decade before that. Pittsburgh won two Super Bowls in that window, beating the Seahawks in Feb. of 2006 and the Cardinals in Feb. of 2009. Colbert left the Steelers after the NFL Draft in 2022.

It’s an interesting decision by the CSU Rams and head coach Jay Norvell, coming off a successful season. Colorado State went 8-4 during the regular season and 6-1 in the Mountain West Conference. They played in the “Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl” against Miami of Ohio and lost 43-17.

This is the second CSU hire to turn heads in the last six months, as Broncos legend Terrell Davis joined the university as a “Rambassador” last August. Davis was on the sideline for home football games, some on the road as well, and also works with coaches and student-athletes across all 16 Rams sports programs.

In the era of NIL and the transfer portal, college football is starting to feel more like pro football. And Colbert has plenty of experience in the NFL. Now, he’ll try to help the CSU Rams continue to build on their winning season in 2024.

