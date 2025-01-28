Close
COLORADO ROCKIES

Experts say Rockies have just two of MLB’s top 100 prospects

Jan 28, 2025, 11:15 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

It might be a long time before the Colorado Rockies pull themselves out of their rut if two separate MLB top 100 prospects lists are to be trusted.

Both MLB.com and The Athletic’s Keith Law have released their preseason rankings in recent days and each names only the same two Rockies youngsters among the crop of the game’s soon-to-be-best players. While both outlets disagree on a lot of things in general, including who the top players are and where they rank, they both agree that the Rockies farm system is rather barren at the top.

Chase Dollander

MLB: 25 — The Athletic: 75

The 23-year-old right-handed pitcher could debut as soon as this summer. Dollander is among the 23 non-roster players that the Rockies invited to spring training, which is normally a huge hint that a prospect is nearing the bigs. In his first pro season of 2024, he went 6-2 with a 2.59 ERA in 23 starts split between High-A Spokane Double-A Hartford. The No. 9 pick from Tennessee in the 2023 MLB Draft, has a near 100 mph fastball with a highly regarded slider. At 6-foot-2, his changeup has come along too but Law notes his entire career will come down to how effective his slider is—possibly being the difference between the Rockies having a decent fourth starter or a top-of-the-rotation arm.

Charlie Condon

MLB: 29 — The Athletic: 34

There was a ton of excitement when the Rockies selected the big right-handed bat with the No. 3 pick out of Georgia in last summer’s MLB Draft. ESPN and Law both had Condon as the best prospect in his draft class after the former walk-on posted a wild .433/.556/1.009 with a nation-leading 37 home runs and 78 RBI in 60 games in his final college season to win the Golden Spikes Award. But the start to his pro career was brutal, jumping to High-A Spokane where he slashed 180/.248/.270 and struck out 34 times to just four walks. The Rockies recently revealed he was dealing with a hand issue during his first stint with the Indians. Prospect lists are still high on him because of how hard he can hit the ball and his positional versatility on defense, being able to play either corner of the infield as well as the outfield. Law notes more uncertainty around Condon than before but still says he could blossom into a 30 home run a season type player.

Rockies prospects at Spring Training

Dollander isn’t the only young player that’s going to big league camp next month. Among non-rostered players to watch are outfielders Cole Carrigg, Sterlin Thompson, and Benny Montgomery, infielders Ryan Ritter and Kyle Karros, right-handers Gabriel Hughes and Zach Agnos and left-handers Sean Sullivan and Carson Palmquist. Meanwhile, two more of the team’s best prospects, Adael Amador and Yanquiel Fernandez, will already be at camp since they’re on the 40-man roster.

It’s Dollander, Condon and this group of players that will try to end the Rockies long suffering. Many expect a third-straight 100-loss campaign this summer but the hope is that the rebuild pays with young stars—MLB experts so far aren’t buying what the Rockies are producing.

