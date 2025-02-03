Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NFL DRAFT

Shedeur Sanders falls in ESPN’s latest NFL Draft mock

Feb 3, 2025, 4:08 PM | Updated: 4:33 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

A few weeks ago ESPN mocked Shedeur Sanders going in the top three of the NFL Draft, now he’s fallen all the way down to No. 6.

Laid out by Matt Miller, the star Colorado Buffaloes quarterback would fall to the Las Vegas Raiders, a match seemingly made in heaven but requiring quite a bit of chaos to happen. In the scenario, a quarterback wouldn’t be drafted until Cam Ward at No. 3, as selected by the New York Giants. And not even Buffs Heisman-winner Travis Hunter would go first, he’s still mocked to the Cleveland Browns. Going first to the Tennessee Titans would be Penn State rusher Abdul Carter.

While all of that is shocking, that quarterback-needy teams wouldn’t select one at the top of the draft, the fourth and fifth teams passing on a gunslinger is not. Both the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars appear to have their guys at the position, leading them to draft Michigan lineman Mason Graham and Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson.

So, there is a scenario where Sanders might end up in a great spot for himself. He’s already worked with Raiders minority owner and quarterback legend Tom Brady. The two could keep their mentor relationship. The Raiders have two great players already with end Brock Bowers and defensive end Maxx Crosby, but they need a quarterback for new head coach Pete Carroll.

Sanders would definitely see Ward going before him as a slight, especially since he seemed down to go to the Giants. But the more dive into the process the more it seems Ward keeps ending up in front of the Buffs player. Sanders was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year following an awesome season where he ranked in the top 10 nationally in completion percentage (74%), passing yards (4,134) and touchdowns (37) while breaking Colorado school records for passing touchdowns, passing yards, consecutive games with a touchdown pass, quarterback rating and completion percentage. Ward got a trip to New York for his stellar season of a nation-leading 39 touchdown passes while throwing for 4,313 yards on a 67.2% completion rate. The Washington State transfer led Miami to a 10-3 season and a trip to the Pop Tarts Bowl.

Meanwhile, Hunter doesn’t go first, despite the Titans already hinting they want a generational talent. The one-of-a-kind player here is Hunter. Never has a modern-day footballer played on both sides of the ball the high level of power conference football, let alone do it with the obscene production that Hunter did this past fall. Featuring as the country’s award-winning best receiver and the nation’s award-winning best defender for his cornerback skills, Hunter led the Colorado Buffaloes to an Alamo Bowl appearance. He finished with a Big 12-best 96 catches for 1,258 yards, which were both fourth in the NCAA last fall. Hunter’s 15 receiving touchdowns were a school record, conference-best, and second-best in the nation. He’s also added a rushing touchdown on a jet sweep. It’s for all of this offense that Hunter won the Biletnikoff Award. Defensively, Hunter racked up 36 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended as well as a game-winning forced fumble on defense. Those ball-hawking skills placed Hunter at or near the top of the Big 12 leaderboard which is why he won the Chuck Bednarik Award.

NFL Draft

Terrance Ferguson and Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Littleton product Terrance Ferguson would love to return home — and reunite with Bo Nix

Terrance Ferguson graduated from Heritage High School before moving on to Oregon, which meant he got to see Bo Nix get drafted by his hometown team.

21 hours ago

Senior Bowl running backs...

Cecil Lammey

Which Senior Bowl standouts could help the Broncos?

Senior Bowl week began in Mobile, Ala., and there were some standouts at positions that Broncos could be targeting in the draft -- particularly running back.

6 days ago

Buffs players at the East-West Shrine Bowl...

Andrew Mason

What made these CU Buffs ready for their NFL audition at the Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl will be a showcase for a slew of CU Buffs, even though Shedeur Sanders will only watch from the sideline.

7 days ago

Jacory Croskey-Merritt at the Shrine Bowl...

Cecil Lammey

This running back made up for lost time at Shrine Bowl practice

An eligibility snafu tied to a previous redshirt limited Jacory Croskey-Merritt to one game last year, but he made up for lost time at Shrine Bowl practices.

8 days ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Andrew Mason

Shedeur Sanders loves Coach Prime’s fatherly support, but knows ‘I’ve gotta soar on my own now’

Shedeur Sanders knows it's time to leave the nest, although he loves the support his father has given him throughout his football life.

9 days ago

Shrine Bowl standout Luke Lachey...

Cecil Lammey

Shrine Bowl standouts include players that are at positions the Broncos need

The Broncos go into the offseason with needs at tight end and inside linebacker, and there were some players on display at the Shrine Bowl who could help.

9 days ago

Shedeur Sanders falls in ESPN’s latest NFL Draft mock