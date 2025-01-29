Which Senior Bowl standouts could help the Broncos?

MOBILE, Ala. — Senior Bowl week began Tuesday inside Hancock Whitney Stadium, and positions that could be in the Broncos’ sights saw plenty of prospects who had notable days as the work got under way.

TWO TIGHT ENDS

The Broncos should be considering selecting at least one tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft, and perhaps they might even select two. At the Senior Bowl, there is a collection of interesting tight ends that might be on their list. Two of those players stood out on Tuesday with both Harold Fannin Jr. and Terrance Ferguson drawing the attention of scouts and media in attendance.

Fannin looks larger than he does on film. He’s a player not known for his size, but it was something to see when a player that large can play with that much speed at the tight end position. With over 1,500 yards receiving in 2024, scouts didn’t need to see much from Fannin catching the ball. However, they must have wanted to see him as a blocker because he was also lining up as a fullback in practice. Fannin is a raw prospect, and his blocking ability does need work.

Ferguson was the best tight end from either team. He’s got size, and he understands how to use his frame to box out smaller defenders. Ferguson is not a speed merchant, but he plays with the savvy to find the soft spots in a zone. Once he sits down on a route, Ferguson will square his shoulders to the line of scrimmage to create the largest possible target for his quarterback. While others like Fannin have more flash to their games, Ferguson is reliable and consistent.

At @seniorbowl practice, @CecilLammey and I have our eyes on tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Harold Fannin Jr. The latest from Mobile with the first practice in the books: pic.twitter.com/M3A7JeXiE3 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 28, 2025

WE HAVE CONTACT AT THE SENIOR BOWL

During these All-Star practices, there is no live tackling to the ground. That makes grading running backs more difficult as you can’t really tell if a play would end in a tackle or if a bigger play would be made. However, you can tell what a running back looks like when there’s contact by a defender. There is no tackling, but sometimes there is a ‘thud’ on a play and a running back needs to have a plan.

SMU’s Brashard Smith had a contact plan. This plan includes having balance when a player hits him as he’s going through the hole, but it also includes having multiple moves at the ready just in case. Smith would get hit during his runs, but he could quickly spin out of those hits to continue gaining positive yardage. Smith is light on his feet, and the spin move is just one of the moves he can execute in a flash.

Really nice work from @SMUFB‘s Brashard Smith (@brashards) at @seniorbowl practice today. He showed excellent burst and balance while keeping his speed, all of which are on display on this team-period rep: pic.twitter.com/rr71wogJgq — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 28, 2025

Devin Neal (Kansas) is a player who reminds some in the scouting community of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Like Kamara, Neal is likely to be a mid-round pick and not one of the first backs off the board. Also like Kamara, Neal has speed and quick cuts as both a runner and receiver. Neal is a decisive runner, and he looked good during drills when he made one move to create space. He seemed to struggle to gain separation as a receiver when making multiple moves. Like former Broncos back Clinton Portis, Neal showed the ability to run with intent and gain maximum yardage every time he touched the ball.

LINE OF DEFENSE

Not only does the quarterback play at the Senior Bowl leave a lot to be desired, but the offensive-line play also struggled on the first day of practice. Both the American and National teams saw the defensive line win the day. Not only do the Broncos need help at running back and tight end, but they also could use some interior help on the defensive line.

Virginia Tech’s Aeneas Peebles was one of the best players on the field, regardless of position, during either practice. When the National Team began team drills, Peebles immediately made his presence felt. During the first two plays in team drills, Peebles was in the backfield almost as soon as the handoff from quarterback to running back was made. To say he was disruptive was an understatement.

DL Aeneas Peebles of @HokiesFB was incredibly disruptive during @seniorbowl practice on Tuesday, quickly bursting through to blow up consecutive run plays during a team period: pic.twitter.com/I78RBhVtDG — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 29, 2025

Measuring in at 6-feet, 1-inch Peebles is a shorter defender who can get underneath the pads of his blocker regularly. Yes, he does struggle on film against double teams but when blocked one-on-one in practice on Tuesday he kept making plays in the backfield. Peebles is quick off the line of scrimmage, and he showed the same ferocity in practice as he did on film for the Hokies. He may only be a late-round, rotational defensive lineman at the pro level but that’s the type of player the Broncos should be looking for.

