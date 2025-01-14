Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

CU FOOTBALL

Deion Sanders said ‘I don’t know’ about what’s next, Cowboys job

Jan 14, 2025, 12:07 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

CU Buffs head coach Deion Sanders is at least listening to the Dallas Cowboys about their open head-coaching position.

After reports from multiple outlets surfaced on Monday night that Coach Prime was a “top candidate” for the gig, there’s now an update from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Schefter detailed a conversation he had with Sanders on Monday evening. Among the notable points are that Schefter thinks Prime doesn’t necessarily wan’t to go to the NFL, but he’s going to listen to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

And when Schefter asked Sanders what’s next, he told him “I don’t know.” Meaning, Prime couldn’t just come out and say he’s coaching the Buffs in Boulder next year. He’s clearly thinking long and hard about whether or not a leap to the NFL makes sense.

The full clip is worth checking out.

This comes on the heels of a report over the weekend in which it was stated that Sanders has “strong interest” in the Las Vegas Raider job. He has connections with part-owner Tom Brady there, and the Raiders pick at No. 6 overall, a potential landing spot for QB Shedeur Sanders. He’s, of course, Deion’s son.

The Cowboys pick at No. 12 in the 2025 NFL Draft, so that could complicate this whole deal. It’s hard to envision Prime going to the NFL unless Shedeur is his quarterback. He recently said he’d only leave for the league if he could “coach his sons.” Shilo Sanders, a former safety for the Buffs, is also eligible to be drafted this spring.

What’s clear is there’s legitimate smoke to this. Now, it’s up to Deion Sanders, the Cowboys and Jerry Jones to figure out if it can happen. Or, quite frankly, if all parties involved want it to happen.

Stay tuned.

CU Football

Deion Sanders Jerry Jones...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Deion Sanders a ‘top candidate’ for Cowboys coaching job

The Colorado Buffaloes could be losing their ultra-famous head coach Deion Sanders to the Dallas Cowboys, according to a report

17 hours ago

Deion Sanders Raiders...

Will Petersen

Report: Deion Sanders has ‘strong interest’ in coaching the Raiders

According to a story from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Deion Sanders "has a very strong interest" in the Raiders head-coaching job

3 days ago

COLORADO HEAD COACH BILL MCCARTNEY IS CARRIED OFF THE FIELD AFTER HIS TEAM DEFEATED NOTRE DAME 41-2...

Jake Shapiro

Family announces death of Buffs legendary coach Bill McCartney

Bill McCartney, the iconic head coach who led the University of Colorado Buffaloes to their only national championship in 1990 passed away

4 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches from the sidelines during the second hal...

DenverSports.com

Denver Sports hosts have wild theory on Prime and the Raiders

If Louis Riddick becomes the next general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders, Deion Sanders is as good as gone, according to Denver Sports hosts

5 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes gestures during a game against the Kansas Jayhaw...

Jake Shapiro

Prime shares Draft Day plans for Sanders, Hunter has different idea

Deion Sanders has said for a while now that he and his sons would do their own thing on the day of the NFL Draft

5 days ago

Shedeur Sanders #2 and Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrate after Hunter scored a ...

Jake Shapiro

Experts split on CU Buffs stars in first NFL Mock Drafts

The NFL Draft order is set and the two Buffs stars are expected to go early in every expert's scenario but how will it play out

6 days ago

Deion Sanders said ‘I don’t know’ about what’s next, Cowboys job