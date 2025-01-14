Deion Sanders said ‘I don’t know’ about what’s next, Cowboys job

CU Buffs head coach Deion Sanders is at least listening to the Dallas Cowboys about their open head-coaching position.

After reports from multiple outlets surfaced on Monday night that Coach Prime was a “top candidate” for the gig, there’s now an update from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Schefter detailed a conversation he had with Sanders on Monday evening. Among the notable points are that Schefter thinks Prime doesn’t necessarily wan’t to go to the NFL, but he’s going to listen to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

And when Schefter asked Sanders what’s next, he told him “I don’t know.” Meaning, Prime couldn’t just come out and say he’s coaching the Buffs in Boulder next year. He’s clearly thinking long and hard about whether or not a leap to the NFL makes sense.

The full clip is worth checking out.

"I spoke to Prime last night and I put out exactly what he said to me.. The way that I took it was that he wasn't interested in the NFL but he was intrigued to speak to Jerry Jones.. Deion Sanders told me that he doesn't know what happens next" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/QevKO7TIWa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 14, 2025

This comes on the heels of a report over the weekend in which it was stated that Sanders has “strong interest” in the Las Vegas Raider job. He has connections with part-owner Tom Brady there, and the Raiders pick at No. 6 overall, a potential landing spot for QB Shedeur Sanders. He’s, of course, Deion’s son.

The Cowboys pick at No. 12 in the 2025 NFL Draft, so that could complicate this whole deal. It’s hard to envision Prime going to the NFL unless Shedeur is his quarterback. He recently said he’d only leave for the league if he could “coach his sons.” Shilo Sanders, a former safety for the Buffs, is also eligible to be drafted this spring.

What’s clear is there’s legitimate smoke to this. Now, it’s up to Deion Sanders, the Cowboys and Jerry Jones to figure out if it can happen. Or, quite frankly, if all parties involved want it to happen.

Stay tuned.