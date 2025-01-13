Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Pat Surtain II wrote down goal to be Defensive Player of the Year

Jan 13, 2025, 3:31 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II is the favorite to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The finalists for the award will be announced later this month, with the winner being revealed at the NFL Honors on Feb. 6 in New Orleans.

With the Broncos season now officially over after losing to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs on Sunday, Monday was “locker room cleanout day” at team headquarters.

Surtain met with the media and was asked about the award, the top honor an NFL defender can receive. Now that the year is finished, will he start thinking about it?

“Yeah, why not? I mean, I ain’t go no other choice, but why not be involved in an accolade like that and see what’s going on? If I do end up becoming a finalist, it would be very huge,” Surtain said.

Surtain is a near lock to be a finalist, likely joined by the likes T.J. Watt from the Steelers, Trey Hendrickson from the Bengals and others.

Surtain had four interceptions this year, 11 passes defended a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, which are great numbers in their own right.

But it’s also what Pro Bowl receivers did (or didn’t do) against the Broncos when Surtain was covering them — and what they did versus the Denver defense when he wasn’t.

The QB rating being 8.3 when Surtain was on those guys — and 143.6 when he wasn’t — is hard to wrap your mind around. He had that good of a season locking down the likes of Zay Flowers, Jerry Jeudy, Ja’Marr Chase, Travis Kelce and Brock Bowers.

And winning Defensive Player of the Year is something Surtain wanted to do dating back to last summer.

“It’s something that I had a goal written down before the year, so yeah that would be a huge mark, for sure,” Surtain said.

The Broncos wouldn’t have made the playoffs for the first time since 2015 without Pat Surtain II. Now, let’s see if he’s rewarded with an honor that he should take home early next month.

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Bo Nix reveals that he played through three fractures in back

Bo Nix revealed after the season that he played the Cleveland game despite three transverse process fractures in his back, suffered against Las Vegas.

2 hours ago

Vance Joseph...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos DC Vance Joseph will interview for head job with AFC rival

The Broncos defense was one of the better units in football this season so Vance Joseph is drawing interest from other franchises

2 hours ago

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass against the Buf...

Cecil Lammey

Playoff loss shows what the Broncos need on both sides of the ball

Getting trounced in Buffalo showed that the Broncos need plenty of help on both sides of the ball, as offense and defense were both exposed

11 hours ago

Javonte Williams...

Andrew Mason

Javonte Williams on future: ‘Everything happens for a reason’

Javonte Williams might have played his last game with the Broncos on Sunday, with an expiring contract and his future status uncertain.

15 hours ago

Broncos struggle to stop Bills run...

Andrew Mason

Broncos have come so far, but Bills loss shows they have so far to go

The thorough domination inflicted upon the Broncos by the Bills was comprehensive and revealed the gap between Denver and the league's elite.

21 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix talks rookie year after loss, ‘we didn’t win a Super Bowl’

"We didn't win a Super Bowl, so there's a lot to learn from, lot to grow from," Broncos QB Bo Nix said after a 31-7 loss in his playoff debut

1 day ago

Pat Surtain II wrote down goal to be Defensive Player of the Year