DENVER BRONCOS

Broncos DC Vance Joseph will interview for head job with AFC rival

Jan 13, 2025, 1:59 PM | Updated: 2:03 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos defense was one of the better units in football this season and led the team to end their playoff drought—for that success the leader of that group Vance Joseph is drawing interest from other franchises.

Joseph was already set for an interview with the New York Jets for their open head coaching job on Tuesday. Now, it’s being reported that Joseph will interview for the lead job in Las Vegas for the Broncos’ rival Raiders.

Joseph, a former head coach in the NFL, was in charge of the Broncos from 2018-19 where the team went 11-21 with him at the helm. He’s back in Denver as the defensive coordinator now after a stint in the same role with the Arizona Cardinals. The former Colorado Buffaloes running back has been coaching since the turn of the century and has been in the NFL since 2005.

This season the Broncos were third in the NFL in points allowed, thanks to the team getting after quarterbacks. Denver’s defense led the league with 63 sacks, including two players in double digits in Nik Bonito (13.5) and Jonathon Cooper (10.5). Zach Allen was also a major factor, leading the league with 40 QB hits.

Joseph is the seventh known candidate for the position after the Raiders fired Antonio Pierce last week. Pete Carroll, Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, Robert Saleh and Steve Spagnuolo have been connected to the opening.

 

