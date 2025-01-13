Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Javonte Williams on future: ‘Everything happens for a reason’

Jan 13, 2025, 12:06 AM | Updated: 12:07 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Javonte Williams heads into the offseason with the uncertain status that can be typical of a player with an expiring contract.

The fourth-year Denver Broncos running back hasn’t come close over the last two seasons to matching the productivity he posted prior to a devastating knee injury five games into the 2022 season. And after a promising training camp and preseason that followed an offseason weight-loss regimen, his per-carry average remained below the baseline 4.0-yards-per-attempt level.

After the Broncos’ 31-7 loss Sunday, Williams acknowledged that he’s considered his future, even as the hubbub of a season progressed.

“I mean, I think about it all the time, but it’s not really too much that I just wonder about,” Williams said. “I mean, everything will happen. Everything happens for a reason. So however it turn out, I’ll be right.”

Williams had 29 yards on 7 carries — good for a 4.1-yard average — on Sunday. He also chipped in 14 yards on a pair of receptions. He finished the 2024 season with a career-high 52 catches for 346 yards as he continued to be a solid dump-off and checkdown target.

But the Broncos’ decision to evolve into what would become a three-way split of the rushing duties as the regular season concluded may not augur well for his future with the Broncos after these star-crossed seasons.

Still, he bore the countenance of a man at peace late Sunday afternoon.

“I approach everything just relying on my faith,” he said. “I mean, everything will work out, everything will be all right. And I just — whatever happens, I just play football.”

Javonte Williams on future: ‘Everything happens for a reason’