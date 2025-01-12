Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Bo Nix talks rookie year after loss, ‘we didn’t win a Super Bowl’

Jan 12, 2025, 3:12 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix had a tough day in his postseason debut.

The Broncos fell 31-7 to the Buffalo Bills, and after scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the game, couldn’t muster a single point the rest of the way.

Nix finished with just 13 completions for 144 yards, but wasn’t helped by four drops from his wide receivers. The game got away from Denver in the second half, as Buffalo turned a 10-7 halftime lead into a blowout.

In his postgame press conference, Nix was asked to reflect on his rookie season. He gave a lengthy answer in which you can tell he’s proud of some things, but also disappointed with how it ended.

“The simple answer is we didn’t win a Super Bowl, so there’s a lot to learn from, lot to grow from. But the cliche good answer would be we had a winning season, we made it to the playoffs, we did something we haven’t done in a while. We competed hard against teams that are really good and proved to ourselves that we belong in some of these games,” Nix said.

The Broncos hadn’t made the playoffs since 2015 and hadn’t had a winning record since 2016. Nix checked both of those boxes, each a huge accomplishment.

Still, you can tell he’s going to learn from what happened against the Bills and use it as fuel entering 2025.

“You play this game to reach the highest level, so I don’t want to be complacent. I don’t want to ever be comfortable and happy and satisfied with something that looks good on the outside. You play this game to win and everyone’s working for a Super Bowl,” Nix said.

That’s twice Nix mentioned the Super Bowl, clearly a goal of his moving forward. He knows it won’t be easy and is an elusive title to capture.

“Unfortunately, only one team can do that at the end of the year. 31 teams are going home disappointed,” Nix said.

Ultimately, he feels the Broncos are moving in the right direction.

“It’s not our goal just to win in the regular season just to make it to the playoffs. Our goals are changing and I’m excited to be around the Broncos at this time,” Nix said.

Bo Nix proved he’s Denver’s future for QB for a long, long time. Hopefully the postseason run next year is longer than just one game.

