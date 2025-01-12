Tyler Badie is active for Broncos against Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tyler Badie is back in the lineup.

After missing the final 13 games of the regular season due to a back injury suffered in Week 4 against the New York Jets, Badie will be active for the Broncos when they face the Buffalo Bills in the franchise’s first postseason game in nearly eight years.

The Broncos brought back Badie to the 53-player roster on Saturday after ramping him up for the last three weeks. His 21-day window to return to the active roster from injured reserve was set to expire Tuesday.

Denver placed offensive tackle Frank Crum on the non-football illness list to make room for Badie, who averaged a team-leading 7.8-yards per carry during his work in Weeks 2-4. Forty-three of those yards came on a single second-half gallop during the Broncos’ Week 3 win at Tampa Bay.

With Badie up, rookie running back Audric Estimé will watch from the sideline as a game-day scratch.

Meanwhile, the Bills chose to deactivate the two ex-Broncos that they elevated from the practice squad on Saturday — safety Kareem Jackson and wide receiver Jalen Virgil. Buffalo will also not have kick returner Brandon Codrington.

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-BILLS INACTIVES:

BRONCOS:

LB Levelle Bailey

RB Audric Estimé

OL Nick Gargiulo

DE Enyi Uwazurike

RB Blake Watson

QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB)

BILLS:

DT DeWayne Carter

KR/PR Brandon Codrington

OL Ryan Van Demark

CB Kaiir Elam

S Kareem Jackson

WR Jalen Virgil

QB Mike White (emergency No. 3 QB)