Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Tyler Badie is active for Broncos against Bills

Jan 12, 2025, 9:35 AM | Updated: 10:01 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tyler Badie is back in the lineup.

After missing the final 13 games of the regular season due to a back injury suffered in Week 4 against the New York Jets, Badie will be active for the Broncos when they face the Buffalo Bills in the franchise’s first postseason game in nearly eight years.

The Broncos brought back Badie to the 53-player roster on Saturday after ramping him up for the last three weeks. His 21-day window to return to the active roster from injured reserve was set to expire Tuesday.

YouTube video

Denver placed offensive tackle Frank Crum on the non-football illness list to make room for Badie, who averaged a team-leading 7.8-yards per carry during his work in Weeks 2-4. Forty-three of those yards came on a single second-half gallop during the Broncos’ Week 3 win at Tampa Bay.

With Badie up, rookie running back Audric Estimé will watch from the sideline as a game-day scratch.

Meanwhile, the Bills chose to deactivate the two ex-Broncos that they elevated from the practice squad on Saturday — safety Kareem Jackson and wide receiver Jalen Virgil. Buffalo will also not have kick returner Brandon Codrington.

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-BILLS INACTIVES:

BRONCOS:

  • LB Levelle Bailey
  • RB Audric Estimé
  • OL Nick Gargiulo
  • DE Enyi Uwazurike
  • RB Blake Watson
  • QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB)

BILLS:

  • DT DeWayne Carter
  • KR/PR Brandon Codrington
  • OL Ryan Van Demark
  • CB Kaiir Elam
  • S Kareem Jackson
  • WR Jalen Virgil
  • QB Mike White (emergency No. 3 QB)

Denver Broncos

Broncos defense vs. Josh Allen...

Andrew Mason

To stop Josh Allen and Bills, Broncos must stop the run

Josh Allen can dice you up with his arm, but the key to victory for the Broncos might rest in limiting him on the ground.

11 hours ago

Kareem Jackson...

Andrew Mason

Bills elevate two ex-Broncos for Sunday, including Kareem Jackson

Kareem Jackson and Jalen Virgil, both discarded by the Broncos in the last 13 months, were elevated from the Bills' practice squad Saturday.

19 hours ago

Sean Payton and Adam Trautman...

Andrew Mason

Broncos see Playoff Payton as nothing different than usual

"It also helps when your head coach has been there a lot of times," Adam Trautman said of Sean Payton and his approach this week.

2 days ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton calls Broncos ‘close-knit’ in final message before Bills

"When you start playing for each other, then you got something," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said ahead of the playoffs

2 days ago

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field after losing to the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Kelce denies KC intentionally lost to Broncos ‘I ain’t scared’

The Broncos didn't get into the playoffs until meeting the Chiefs only playing backups, that's led to theories that Travis Kelce is squashing

2 days ago

Peyton Manning Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Peyton Manning is impressed with the ‘high level’ play from Bo Nix

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning joined "Stokley and Evans with Mark Schlereth" on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan on Friday morning

2 days ago

Tyler Badie is active for Broncos against Bills