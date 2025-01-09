Damarri Mathis not practicing as Broncos continue prep work

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Damarri Mathis opened Thursday’s Denver Broncos practice out of uniform as the team continued its on-field work in advance of Sunday’s wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mathis, a third-year cornerback, landed on the injury report with a back issue that rendered him limited for Wednesday’s practice. He was on hand for Thursday’s session, taking part in pre-practice stretching with teammates, but he was the only Bronco on the field who was not in uniform.

The Pitt product missed the first six weeks of the campaign with an ankle injury before being activated from injured reserve. In the following 11 games, Mathis saw 80 defensive snaps, with 58 of them coming in the last four games of the regular season. He started in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers and has played 124 snaps on special teams during the season.

Offensive tackle Frank Crum was the only Bronco on the 53-man roster or practice squad who was not on the field when practice began. He hasn’t seen on-field work in each of the last two weeks.

Starting left guard Ben Powers saw limited work Wednesday as the Broncos opted to give him some rest. He was on the field for Thursday’s practice.

Meanwhile, in Orchard Park, N.Y., Bills kick returner Brandon Codrington returned to practice on a limited basis. Buffalo held him out of Wednesday’s work due to a hamstring problem.