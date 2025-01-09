Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Broncos QB Bo Nix knows he’ll be remembered by playoff games

Jan 9, 2025, 1:27 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix simply gets it.

Week after week he’s playing better and more confident on the field, and he’s saying all the right things off of it.

A 10-7 rookie season overachieved all expectations around the NFL. After the Broncos dismantled the Chiefs last Sunday, Nix mentioned they pretty much doubled what the “experts” thought they’d win.

But now that Denver is in the postseason, Nix knows these are the moments and he the rest of the team can really turn heads. He’s got a long career ahead, but playoff game No. 1 is this weekend at the Buffalo Bills.

On Wednesday, Nix spoke about reaching this point and how it ultimately will be viewed.

“It means a lot. This is where I want to be. These are the moments that matter. These are the moments that people remember you by. We just have to go out there and cut it loose,” Nix said.

Nix isn’t wrong, although he’ll play a lot more postseason contests besides this one. Still, in the end, quarterbacks are judged by their ability to stack playoff wins and eventually a Super Bowl.

For this game, the Broncos are significant underdogs to the Bills. Nix likes being in that position.

“The advantage of being an underdog is the element of playing loose. In a way, you don’t have anything to lose. Nobody’s got all this pressure on you, so you can go out there and play your best because nobody expects you to do well anyway,” Nix said.

Indeed, most people think Buffalo will win, but Denver and Nix will have something to say about it. He’s excited to share the field with the elite NFL QBs, starting with Josh Allen on Sunday.

“It’s going to be fun. Those guys have done a lot of winning in the past, and so I’ve got some catching up to do,” Nix said.

Allen has five playoff wins in his career, but is still searching for that elusive Lombardi Trophy. Bo Nix and the Broncos can put those dreams on hold for another year with a surprise victory in three days.

