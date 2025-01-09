Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Courtland Sutton is clear Broncos aren’t happy just making playoffs

Jan 9, 2025, 11:49 AM | Updated: 11:55 am

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton isn’t satisfied just yet.

Yes, he finally made the playoffs for the first time in his career that began all the way back in 2018, but now he wants to taste postseason success.

Sutton met with the media ahead of the Broncos playoff matchup with the Bills on Sunday. Denver is the No. 7 seed and a significant underdog to No. 2 Buffalo.

But Sutton had a message to the fans, and perhaps the rest of the NFL. This team isn’t content simply making the dance.

“I think one of the biggest misconceptions about this opportunity that we have is everyone thinks that the Broncos are happy and satisfied with just making the playoffs. I’m here to denote that right now. Yes, we are happy to have made the playoffs, however it’s not about just making the playoffs,” Sutton said.

If the Broncos are going to stun the Bills this weekend, they’ll need a big day from Sutton. He had a monster season and earned a bunch of bonuses with contract incentives. Overall, Sutton finished with 81 catches for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns.

“Now that we are in, it’s one week at a time and the records are 0-0. It’s showing up and going to go play four quarters, and some if you need to, and letting the best team win and move on,” Sutton continued.

Denver would have a date with the Chiefs in the divisional round if they do pull the upset. That’d be fun, considering Kansas City was content to roll over and die in Week 18 and lose to the Broncos 38-0. They were also a blocked field goal away from winning in Arrowhead earlier this season.

“We feel like we have a really good team and we’ve earned this opportunity to play in this postseason. It’s upon us to go out there and take advantage of this opportunity,” Sutton concluded.

You have to like the mindset from Courtland Sutton. Now it’s up to the Broncos to seize this chance and win their first playoff game since Super Bowl 50.

