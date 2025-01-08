Broncos practice Wednesday with only one player out

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos went inside for practice Wednesday, and almost all hands were on deck.

Rookie offensive tackle Frank Crum, who missed last week’s practices due to illness, was the only player on the 53-man roster or the practice squad who was not seen as the team began its first on-field session in advance of Sunday’s wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Running back Tyler Badie continued to practice. He has been practicing since Christmas Eve as the Broncos opened up his 21-day window to return from injured reserve, but now that window has just six days remaining. If the Broncos defeat Buffalo, they will have to make a decision by next Tuesday as to whether to activate him, otherwise he will revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the season — however long it lasts.

Meanwhile, in Orchard Park, N.Y., Buffalo listed 16 players on its official injury report. But only two players did not take part in the Bills’ walk-through practice Wednesday: returner Brandon Codrington (hamstring) and cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram (personal reasons).

Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/mDHbbwwbUR — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 8, 2025

Buffalo wide receiver Amari Cooper returned to practice after being away from the team for its regular-season finale at New England due to a personal matter.