DENVER BRONCOS

There’s video of the sad Bengals getting eliminated by the Broncos

Jan 8, 2025, 12:31 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos kept the Cincinnati Bengals out of the playoffs by destroying the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

And while many Cincinnati fans are mad online that the Chiefs rested their starters and put up very little effort in the 38-0 beatdown, the reality is the Bengals have no one to blame but themselves.

They lost to the 4-13 Patriots in Week 1. They also lost seven games by seven total points or fewer. Win any of those, and they would’ve jumped the Broncos for the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

Of course, that’s not Denver’s problem, as the 10-7 Broncos are thrilled to be in the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Still, after the Bengals beat the Steelers last Saturday, they had some hope. If the Jets beat the Dolphins (which they did) and the Chiefs beat the Broncos, Cincinnati would’ve snuck in. The latter didn’t happen, and cameras from “Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North” were around to capture the key moments.

This video of the happy-then-sad Bengals is fascinating to watch, including head coach Zac Taylor convinced it might happen. Then he, wide receiver Andrei Iosivas and tight end Mike Gesicki watched as it didn’t. 

Check it out, as it’s pretty satisfying to watch as a Broncos fan.

“Watch those 4:30 games tomorrow, and we’ll get you the schedule for what it’s going to look like on Tuesday,” Taylor told his players after the victory against Pittsburgh.

Well, it didn’t work out, as Denver went up 21-0 early on the Chiefs and never looked back.

The reactions from Taylor, Iosivas and Gesicki get more and more depressed as the clip goes on. Their season ended with destiny in someone else’s hands.

And now the Broncos get to go to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday. Sometimes, that’s just how life works.

