Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

The assistant coach who helped guide Bo Nix got a head-coaching interview request

Jan 7, 2025, 10:27 PM | Updated: 10:28 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Davis Webb doesn’t even turn 30 years of age until later this month. But the Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach is already drawing interest from teams involved in coaching searches.

Tuesday night, Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported that the New Orleans Saints requested permission to interview Webb for their head-coaching vacancy.

It’s heady stuff for Davis Webb, who just completed his second regular season as a coach. And to be certain, the lingering connections of Broncos coach Sean Payton to the Saints organization probably helped Webb land on the radar of Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, a close friend of Payton’s.

But the work of Webb with Bo Nix was bound to attract notice. The young coach’s demeanor helped Nix to a standout rookie season in which he accounted for more touchdowns — 34 in total — than all but two rookie quarterbacks in NFL history. Nix grew after a sluggish start in which he threw 4 interceptions in the first 2 weeks; he had just 8 in the next 15 games as the Broncos surged to their first playoff appearance in eight years.

Webb was already catching attention last year following his first professional season. He was named as the offensive coordinator for the West team in the East-West Shrine Bowl. In recent years, the coaching staffs for the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl have been comprised of up-and-coming coaches, allowing them to get experience working at a higher level than what they hold on an NFL team staff.

Davis Webb joined Payton two yers ago immediately after retiring as a player following an on-field career spent almost entirely on the sideline. Webb made one career start — in his final game, the regular-season finale in January 2023 for a New York Giants side playing a meaningless game en route to the postseason.

He spent six seasons in the NFL as a player after breaking into the league as a third-round pick of the Giants.

Denver Broncos

Mike McGlinchey...

Andrew Mason

Mike McGlinchey and Zach Allen, two of Sean Payton’s first free-agent signees, offer playoff lessons

Mike McGlinchey and Zach Allen were two of Sean Payton's first free-agent signees, and they helped point the way back to the playoffs.

2 hours ago

Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos celebrates after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 38-0 a...

Jake Shapiro

Sean Payton fires at NFL prognosticators, ‘half don’t have a clue’

Sean Payton worked in the media during his year off so his victory lap for those who counted the Broncos out may be a little more meaningful

8 hours ago

Sean Payton Andy Reid Broncos Bills Chiefs...

Will Petersen

Broncos beating Bills then facing carefree Chiefs would be poetic

What Andy Reid and the Chiefs pulled on Sunday might be tempting the football gods, the Broncos have to beat the Bills and then make K.C. pay

18 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Even in training camp, Broncos knew Bo Nix could be ‘pretty special’

By any reasonable standard, Bo Nix was no worse than QB2 among this season's rookies, and he delivered what the Broncos needed in the pocket.

19 hours ago

NFL referee Bill Vinovich...

Andrew Mason

Referee for Broncos wild-card game will dredge up bad memories

The NFL's choice of referee for Sunday's Broncos-Bills wild-card game, Bill Vinovich, might trigger bad memories for Sean Payton and the Broncos.

1 day ago

James Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball against the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Bookies set Broncos as big underdogs for playoff battle in Buffalo

The Broncos are underdogs for their road playoff game against the Bills, as oddsmakers believe the home team will win by multiple possessions

1 day ago

The assistant coach who helped guide Bo Nix got a head-coaching interview request