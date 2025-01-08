The assistant coach who helped guide Bo Nix got a head-coaching interview request

Davis Webb doesn’t even turn 30 years of age until later this month. But the Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach is already drawing interest from teams involved in coaching searches.

Tuesday night, Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported that the New Orleans Saints requested permission to interview Webb for their head-coaching vacancy.

It’s heady stuff for Davis Webb, who just completed his second regular season as a coach. And to be certain, the lingering connections of Broncos coach Sean Payton to the Saints organization probably helped Webb land on the radar of Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, a close friend of Payton’s.

But the work of Webb with Bo Nix was bound to attract notice. The young coach’s demeanor helped Nix to a standout rookie season in which he accounted for more touchdowns — 34 in total — than all but two rookie quarterbacks in NFL history. Nix grew after a sluggish start in which he threw 4 interceptions in the first 2 weeks; he had just 8 in the next 15 games as the Broncos surged to their first playoff appearance in eight years.

Webb was already catching attention last year following his first professional season. He was named as the offensive coordinator for the West team in the East-West Shrine Bowl. In recent years, the coaching staffs for the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl have been comprised of up-and-coming coaches, allowing them to get experience working at a higher level than what they hold on an NFL team staff.

Davis Webb joined Payton two yers ago immediately after retiring as a player following an on-field career spent almost entirely on the sideline. Webb made one career start — in his final game, the regular-season finale in January 2023 for a New York Giants side playing a meaningless game en route to the postseason.

He spent six seasons in the NFL as a player after breaking into the league as a third-round pick of the Giants.